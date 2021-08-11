1. “True Story” by Kate Reed Petty
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
3. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune
4. “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager
5. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green
6. “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix
7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “Ancient Skies: Constellation Mythology of the Greeks” by David Weston Marshall
9. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King
10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
