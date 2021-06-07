“One Last Stop” by Casey Mcquiston
“Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green
“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
“The Gay Agenda: A Modern Queer History and Handbook” by Ashley Molesso
“How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith
“Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner
“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune
“The 2000’S Made Me Gay: Essays on Pop Culture” by Grace Perry
“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
