- "Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience" by Brene Brown
- "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" created by Nikole Hannah-Jones
- "Taste: My Life Through Food" by Stanley Tucci
- "Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan
- "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr
- "Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult
- "The Christmas Bookshop" by Jenny Colgan
- "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon
- "A Very Irish Christmas" by New Vessel Press
Adult bestsellers in Frederick is updated weekly and provided by Curious Iguana, 12 N. Market St., Frederick.
