With apologies to Nat King Cole, those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer are here!
So, kick back in the lounger, put on that sunscreen, pour a cold one (lemonade, of course), and warm up your smart speaker. There’s nothing like a good summer song to enhance that lazy, sunny, laid-back feeling you’ve got anyway.
Here are my top 10 classic rock summer songs spanning the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Listen to a few of these, and I guarantee you'll feel great.
Did I miss any of your favorites?
10. “WALKING ON SUNSHINE”
Katrina and the Waves, 1983
Tease me if you want but this song represents pure joy for me. Makes me want to skip down the sidewalk with a big ol’ grin on my face!
“I’m walking on sunshine, whoa, oh, and don’t it feel good!”
9. “A SUMMER SONG”
A sweet, wistful and melodic song saying goodbye to a summer love.
“And when the rain beats against my window pane, I’ll think of summer days again, and dream of you.”
8. “HERE COMES THE SUN”
You’ll know this classic after the first few melodic notes from George’s six-string. George Harrison wrote it after a particularly harsh English winter.
“The smiles returning to the faces ... here comes the sun, and I say, it’s alright.”
7. “SUNSHINE ON MY SHOULDERS”
A classic, slow, simple song sung from the heart that contemplates the magic of sunshine and wishes you peace and happiness.
“If I had a day I could give you, I’d give to you a day just like today. Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy.”
6. “BOYS OF SUMMER”
This Grammy award winner explores aging and losing a past love with a wink toward the national pastime.
“I can tell you, my love for you will still be strong, after the boys of summer have gone.”
5. “UNDER THE BOARDWALK”
Such a smooth, iconic and carefree song. It could easily be number one but was a little before my time. I don’t have memories of it popping up on the radio. I know many of you do, though!
“Under the boardwalk, down by the see, yeah, on a blanket with my baby, that’s where I’ll be.”
4. “SUMMER BREEZE”
The dynamic duo of ’70s weenie-rock scored a big hit with this ode to pure day-to-day happiness in the summer of ’72.
“Summer breeze makes me feel fine, blowin’ like the jasmine in my mind.”
3. “IN THE SUMMERTIME”
Has there ever been a goofier, happier, wildly carefree song than this classic from the one-hit wonderful Mungo Jerry? Extra points for the long sideburns and strange sounds emanating from their musical jug.
“In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch up and nourish the sun.”
2. “SUMMER IN THE CITY”
John Sebastian nailed the edgy vibe of a hot and gritty urban landscape complete with spouting fire hydrants and blaring car horns. This one burst out of the radio the summer of ‘66.
“Hot town, summer in the city, back of my neck getting’ dirt and gritty. But at night, it’s a different world.”
1. “HOT FUN IN THE SUMMERTIME”
Sly and the Family Stone, 1969
The essence of cool from a great 7-piece band. The lyrics are strange but the vocals and tune are just amazing. The song meanders along, not in rush, just like the lazy summer days they sing about.
“That's when I had most of my fun, back, hi, hi, hi, hi there, them summer days, those summer days.”
Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69,” Bananrama’s “Cruel Summer,” Beach Boys’ “Kokomo,” Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville,” Chicago’s “Saturday in the Park,” Cheryl Crow’s “Soak up the Sun,” Ella Fitzgerald’s “Summertime,” Go Gos’ “Vacation,” Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long,” The Kinks’ “Sunny Afternoon,” Otis Redding’s “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay,” Spanky and Our Gang’s “Lazy Day” and Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”
Gary Bennett is a longtime Frederick resident who spends his time hiking, biking, volunteering and providing childcare for grandchildren. He is married and retired from his career as a nonprofit marketing executive.
