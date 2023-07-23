Tori Amos.jpeg

Tori Amos

 Desmond Murray

When Tori Amos took the stage at Wolf Trap on July 5, the crowd had reason to be excited. Not only was Amos touring in support of her 2021 album “Ocean to Ocean,” but she was returning to her old stomping grounds of the Baltimore/D.C. region.

Early into the concert, she told a story about an ill-fated gig in a D.C. piano bar where the manager hadn’t notified her she’d been replaced. When she showed up and was sent home, a bystander told her the venue would regret it one day.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription