Could there be a spookier place to experience Halloween in Frederick than at a former funeral home, where the undertakers experimented with new embalming techniques on the bodies of fallen Civil War soldiers?
The staff of the National Museum of Civil War Medicine doesn’t think so.
According to them, the museum building on East Patrick Street, which was a furniture and undertaking business until 1978, has long held a ghostly reputation.
The museum is known as “the most haunted building in Frederick,” said John Lustrea, NMCWM director of education.
This Halloween weekend, the staff invites the public to share in the supernatural vibes of the 190-year-old building during an all-access tour, a rare treat that occurs only once a year and was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ticket-holders will explore parts of the building normally off-limits to visitors and hear the staff tell what they know of the building’s haunted history, as well as their own eerie encounters.
“I have had two experiences I can’t really explain,” Lustrea said of his five years at the museum. In one instance, a folder organizer suddenly fell off a shelf situated on level ground. In another, lights in a display case inexplicably turned themselves off moments after Lustrea had left the room.
Jake Wynn, former director of interpretation at NMCWM and current communications and marketing manager at Visit Frederick, also experienced an unexplained lighting malfunction but has also heard of much scarier happenings during his time with the museum.
“One of the famous stories in the museum is of a woman in black Victorian mourning garb being seen floating through the third floor offices and going through walls,” Wynn said. “Why she’d be haunting the place is unclear.”
Lustrea said staff members have reported hearing the voices of children on the third floor when no one else was in the building, and that visitors regularly report experiencing “odd vibes” near the museum’s “Camp Life” gallery exhibit.
None of the museum’s purported ghosts have been associated with specific historical figures, but real historical documents regarding Richard Burr, a mendacious embalmer who worked in the building during the Civil War, suggest plenty of reasons why the spirits whose bodies were handled there might be restless.
Burr was a Philadelphia surgeon with a Pennsylvania Army unit that came through Frederick. Like many surgeons of that time, he found embalming to be a more lucrative practice than medicine. Wynn said there are many recorded instances of embalmers being chased away from Army units because they were bad for company morale.
The records are not clear as to how Burr became attached to the current NMCWM building, which had been a furniture store that started making more and more coffins as the war progressed. But it is clear the business was operating full undertaker services in the wake of the 1862 Battle of Antietam and that Burr was there by that time.
Most of the battle’s wounded were brought to Frederick for treatment. Many died there and had to be embalmed so their remains could be sent back to their distant homes via railroad or ship.
Wynn said Burr took advantage of the mass tragedy and the disruptions it caused to the traditional funeral practices of the day, which were based in family homes and had not relied on embalming. Burr would often quote bereaved families a reasonable price for his services and then double it when they arrived to claim the bodies of their loved ones. He is reported to have held soldiers’ bodies for ransom.
Lustrea said Burr was also known to sell families wooden grave markers, then reclaim the markers from the deceased’s grave when the families left town, sand off the inscriptions, and resell the markers.
“He would burn down other embalming surgeons’ tents in order to eliminate the competition,” Lustrea said. “He just wasn’t a savory character.”
For those curious about the dastardly doctor who may be responsible for the mournful ghosts of Fredericks “most haunted” building, the museum has a life-sized mannequin of Burr in one of their exhibit galleries, all of which will be open for the tour.
For Wynn, who approaches the stories of supernatural encounters with heavy skepticism, delving deep into the real, grounded history of Civil War medical practices was his favorite part about leading the Halloween tours when he worked for the museum. After all, even if the building didn’t have its own Civil War history, true stories of battlefield amputations are perfect for Halloween.
“I always emphasize that it’s not just a ghost tour,” he said. “Civil War medicine is pretty dang creepy all by itself.”
That said, Civil War medicine also led to many happy endings, as well. Not only did thousands of soldiers survive their medical procedures and go on to live long, healthy lives, the medical innovations that came out of the war made lasting contributions to modern medicine. Our own surgical (and embalming) procedures are far less gruesome today, thanks to the knowledge gained from the war.
If indulging a bit of creepy fun leads the public into an understanding of that history, Wynn is more than happy to oblige.
“I’m not the biggest believer in all things paranormal,” he said. “I do love ghost stories though, because they’re teaching history to people who say they don’t like history.”
