The TowpathGO 5k Challenge set for June 11 in Brunswick is not an ordinary summer fun run. The non-competitive event, open to runners of all ages and abilities, will be the culmination of a two-year social media campaign to support the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The historic canal towpath saw an uptick in visitors during the pandemic because it was one of the few public spaces that remained open, said Charissa Hipp, the director of marketing and communications for the C&O Canal Trust, the park’s official nonprofit fundraising partner.
She said the hashtag #TowpathGO was created as a way for hikers and cyclists to collect fundraising pledges for completing certain challenges, such as traversing the entire 184.5 miles of the towpath. Now that the pandemic is abating, the Trust wants an in-person social event to bring together the people who supported the canal and encouraged each other on social media over the past two years.
“We thought people are starting to feel safer getting together again, so why not have a 5k as a way for people to be able to gather on a certain day in the park?” she said.
Participants will meet at the Brunswick boat ramp at 10 a.m. on June 11, rain or shine, run 2.5 miles upstream along the Potomac River and then head back to the starting point. The event will conclude with a reception at Smoketown Brewing Station at 223 W. Potomac St. in Brunswick, where a generous donor will supply every runner with a free drink.
The Trust handed out awards to fundraisers at Smoketown Brewing last year, but because people were still concerned about the pandemic, the socializing aspect was “an awkward time,” Hipp said, adding that the donor providing this year’s drinks hopes to improve the socializing this time around.
The funds collected from the 5k registration fees are not targeted at a specific project, Hipp said, but the Trust has several park improvement projects in mind for the coming year, and one of their top priorities is their rare, threatened and endangered plants program.
“The canal is a very biodiverse park,” she said. “A lot of times, we think of the transportation history here and also the fact that it’s a recreational resource, but a lot of people don’t realize there are an awful lot of rare and endangered plants here in the park … [and] this biodiversity treasure is imperiled.”
The Trust has already provided funding to bring a botanist to the park to help identify rare and endangered plants, and more efforts are planned to collect and cultivate the seeds required for species preservation.
Another top funding priority is the Canal for All program, which brings children from the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County to the canal for educational and recreational activities.
Pre-registration for the event is preferred but not required. Tickets are free for kids 5 and under, $25 for ages 6 to 18, and $40 for those over 18. Register online at canaltrust.org/support/ways-to-give/towpathgo-2/the-towpathgo-5k-challenge.
