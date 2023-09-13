When Tracy Byrd walked away from a chart-topping career in the early 2000s, he had one thing on his mind: family.
By the time he thought to take a break from the spotlight in 2008, he had put out nine studio albums and had a slew of country radio favorites under his belt, including the No. 1 hit 1993’s “Holdin’ Heaven,” the 1994 earworm “Watermelon Crawl” followed by 1994’s “The Keeper of the Stars,” which reached No. 2 and won him Song of the Year by the Academy of Country Music Artists. And in 2002, he hit a second No. 1 with “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.”
Byrd, now 56, knew he was risking his music career where out of sight is out of mind. But if you ask him today if he has any regrets about his time off the road, he emphatically says no.
“When I got off the road, I sold everything and went home for three years basically,” he said recently by phone, in a whisper of his Texan drawl while on the road in Kentucky. “It was the best decision I ever made in my life — for me and for my family, for sure. And really, when I look back on it, for my career. When I decided to come back, all this work just came pouring in.”
Byrd will play all the hits that have made him a bonafide country music star on Sept. 22 in the grandstand at the Great Frederick Fair. Jo Dee Messina will be performing that evening as well.
When he finally got back on the road, Byrd said he was worried the fans wouldn’t show up.
“I honestly thought, they’ve probably forgotten about me, but it was just the opposite,” he said.
The fans were there and then some, oftentimes bringing a new generation of fans who love ‘90s country music. He said since 2012, he and his band have been touring nonstop.
But those days when he was enjoying being a dad and a husband are something that Byrd realizes are memories he would have missed had he been on the road. At the time, his daughter was about to graduate high school. He said he was able to help her move in to college, and his boys were 13 and 8.
“I just gave it all up, and I was coaching my sons’ AAUW teams, basketball and baseball teams,” he said. “I didn’t do anything. I hardly picked up a guitar that first year. At that point, I had been doing it for 22 years nonstop. When I said I was shutting it down, I shut it down.”
Those three years were some of the best years of his life, he said. “I was lucky to be able to do that.”
When he stepped away from music, Byrd had thought he had a good run — that his music was something he once did.
“There’s no reason to do something like this if you don’t have a passion for it,” he said. “When I got off the road, I thought I’d never go back.”
But his self-mandated sabbatical didn’t last as long as even he thought. Because as most singer-songwriters can attest, the ability to make music is a gift.
“After about a year and a half, I started writing some songs, I started playing a few acoustic shows in Texas with just me and my guitar, just doing hour sets here and there and dabbled back into it,” he said.
Soon, he was enjoying himself so much that he asked his guitar and piano players to start joining him for a few shows as a trio. Then, as his passion for music had fully rekindled, Byrd decided to put the entire band together for some more shows. And then he bought a bus that eventually took them back on the road.
In the meantime, Byrd continues to write and is “itchin’ to do another studio album,” he said. His last was the self-released “An American Texan” in 2016. He said he likes not having to be dependent on a label or even radio, now that artists tend to stream singles to test the waters — but he’s trying to motivate himself in the next year to complete a full album, and he promises it will be quintessential Tracy Byrd.
“I don’t like to try new things. I know what I’m good at and I know what I’m not good at,” he said.
Those who come out and see him perform at the Great Frederick Fair should expect nothing less than his country music with a splattering of his biggest hits, maybe with an Eagles song thrown in.
“We have a great band, a steel guitar and fiddle, like it should be in country music,” he said.
He’s played several shows with Messina and is excited to see her again at the fair — “the coolest chick around,” as he put it.
Byrd said they haven’t performed any songs together but added, “It would be a blast to do.”
For those who want to brush up Byrd’s songs, check out one of his cuts that he believes should have been a bigger hit, “A Little Love,” from his 1999 album “It’s About Time.” It’s one of his favorites.
“I didn’t write it,” he admitted. “But I wish I had.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.