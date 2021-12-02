Think fast! What popular holiday is celebrated with costumed dance parties and children running from house to house demanding treats?
Why, that would be Christmas, of course.
At least, that’s how rural German communities celebrated it for many generations, and according to research conducted by the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, those traditions were very much alive among the German-descended ironworkers who operated the Catoctin blast furnace in Thurmont until its closure in 1903.
The society’s oral history interviews reveal those Christmas traditions continued in the Catoctin Furnace village until World War II, when anti-German sentiment, radio technology and easy automobile access to Frederick led to the community absorbing mainstream American culture.
But each December for the past decade, the CFHS has tried to revive some of the village’s German Christmas traditions for Frederick County with their Traditional Village Christmas celebration, which will be held on Dec. 4 this year.
While the village festivities haven’t worked their way back to the all-night costume dances of yore, the annal event gives attendees a taste of the rural holiday world that pervaded small Frederick County towns prior to mass communication and the automobile.
The main feature this year will be a big, European-style outdoor Christmas market. Local artisans, all from within a few dozen miles of Catoctin Furnace, will sell an array of handmade items not found in major retail stores. Crafters include a blacksmith, leatherworker, quilter, jeweler and a soap maker.
One of the central activities of the day will be personalized wreath decorating, said Theresa Donnelly, assistant director of CFHS.
“We have fresh greenery wreaths and tight roping, and we have a huge assortment of ornaments and decorations,” she said. “People can come and choose their own decorations, and then we’ll put [the wreaths] together for them, or they can do it themselves.”
Visitors also have the option of saying “surprise me” and letting CFHS volunteers use their own judgment to make individualized wreaths for guests, many of which have already been pre-sold — a sign that the festival is likely to see a big crowd this year.
Guests can also enjoy live music during the festival. A newly formed — and yet-unnamed — musical group comprised of CFHS members will perform bluegrass-style Christmas music throughout the day on guitar, fiddle and mandolin.
The one aspect of the festivities that will stray from historical authenticity will be the food, Donnelly said. While many traditional foods, such as hard candies made by Mennonites, will be available, a local barbecue truck will set up shop for the day. There will also be plenty of baked goods and hot apple cider.
Perhaps the most specifically German tradition of the day will be a visit to the children by the mythical Belsnickle, a horned anthropomorphic figure similar to Krampus who interrogates children about their behavior — and then rewards or punishes them according to their answers. However, the Belsnickle at the Village Christmas will be more educational than scary, sharing his origin story as a pagan trickster figure from the Swiss Alps who was later blended together with Christian conceptions of the devil.
Elizabeth Comer, president of the CFHS, said older Catoctin Furnace residents, some now deceased, provided oral history interviews recounting Christmastide visits of young men dressed as Belsnickle to their homes.
The mysterious figure would announce his presence by tapping his staff on the windows and doors. He would build suspense by cracking open the front door and tossing handfuls of nuts onto the floor before entering. After interrogating the frightened children and demanding they recite poetry or sing songs, the Belsnickle’s demeanor would soften, and he would hand out gifts.
“His visits were both scary and exhilarating,” Comer said in a 2020 video project on YouTube, documenting the village’s oral histories.
The CFHS tries to add a little more tradition and programing to the Village Christmas each year. Last year, Comer reached out to the German village of Wichmannshausen, to which many of the current residents of Catoctin Furnace trace their ancestry. Comer asked a local pastor there to share videos of their current Christmas markets so the CFHS could compare how the traditions have changed since their ancestors emigrated from Germany, but the plans were put on hold because the market was canceled due to the pandemic. Comer hopes to establish a relationship between the two communities when pandemic measures subside.
Comer would also like to learn more about the holiday traditions of the enslaved African ironworkers who worked at the Catoctin Furnace until they were sold to unknown destinations in the 1830s and replaced by German wageworkers. Few contemporary records of their experiences exist, and what is known comes largely from the accounts of white ministers.
“[The enslaved Africans] were Christian, so they celebrated Christmas,” Comer said. “But the enslaved we know were only allowed to go to church every two weeks, and they had to come right home after the service … so what they did in their quarters, I don’t think we have that answer.”
It’s possible that more information about the celebrations of the enslaved workers will come from an underway project to translate the Moravian Diaries, an archive that records the activities of the Moravian Church in America in the 18th and 19th centuries. Comer said they have been the source of almost all available non-archeological information about the lives of the enslaved Africans at the furnace, but she has read them many times and cannot recall any specific Christmas celebrations.
The only other possible source of information is a bio-archeological project that began in 2015 in search of present-day descendants of the enslaved African ironworkers through a genomic study of some of the workers’ remains. That study is ongoing and tops the list of CFHS priorities.
