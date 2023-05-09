Transformative Arts Project presents “Metaphorically Speaking: This is Me, This is My Community, This is What We Need.”
When: Through May
Where: Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Tickets: Free
Art can be the best way to express one’s thoughts, especially if you are from a marginalized community whose stories are often quashed. As a way to give a voice to the voiceless and empower communities through art, a nonprofit called Transformative Arts Project is behind the exhibition “Photovoice Community Impact Project: Metaphorically Speaking: This is Me, This is My Community, This is What We Need,” on view at the Delaplaine Arts Center in downtown Frederick through May.
“Our mission is to empower communities through art,” said Laura Sherwood, the organization’s executive director and founder. “But my background is in research and ethical storytelling, so we are looking at the ways we can elevate communities’ voices through visual arts, which is what the mission really is for me.”
The idea for TAP started when Sherwood was working on her dissertation about female activists and learned some activists in India were using visual storytelling and art to elevate the voices of extremely marginalized communities. Discussions with the groups led to her start the Photovoice Community Impact Project, which used these same ideas to produce an exhibition of the work.
That project led to the creation of TAP as a bigger umbrella project because, Sherwood said, “I saw the benefit of arts in every way.” The organization was officially founded as a nonprofit in 2021.
Since then, Sherwood said she’s been working with different communities, specifically minority groups, as well as seniors and youth. For instance, one project invites Ukraine refugee youth to tell their experiences through photos and stories.
“It’s not even a long story. It’s just a picture and a quote, and it just has such depth,” Sherwood said. “That’s the power that Photovoice has for us to understand another person's lived experience.”
Photovoice puts cameras into the hands of communities that are typically underserved or marginalized and asks them to document their lives on a specific issue or theme. The project enables others “to connect and see their experience,” Sherwood said. Where a documentary would have someone else posing the questions, with PhotoVoice, the story is coming directly from them.
“It's putting it in their hands, and they’re becoming the documentary reporter of their own life,” she said. “It’s proven to be very powerful and impactful for communities where voices are not typically heard.”
For the Frederick Photovoice project, TAP partnered with nonprofits that are already serving those communities. Participating in “Metaphorically Speaking” were people with the Asian American Center of Frederick, AmeriCorps, seniors and immigrant communities, youth and seniors through the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick, adults with disabilities, Jewish Council for the Aging and Living Well Youth Works, as well as additional communities.
The organizations are “already doing the work, so we bring the program to them,” Sherwood explained. “It really is a win-win for everyone because for the participants it acts as an empowerment. They get to find a way to be creative and tell their stories, and then for the organization, it also acts as a needs assessment to understand the needs of their participants. For outsiders, for fundraisers and our community supporters, it helps them to see the work that the communities are doing.”
Participants were asked to capture one to two images of symbolic representations of themselves and their community and identity the needs of the community. They wrote an accompanying paragraph that describes the images that were explored from their lived experience, according to the flyer about the exhibition.
The Delaplaine exhibition includes 40 pieces, and participants range in age from 11 to 86.
Sherwood worked with the youth with weekly over six weeks, giving them a prompt. All participants were told that the images would be in black-and-white, so aesthetically the project at the Delaplaine would have a cohesive look.
In the beginning, Sherwood said the older adults had to be taught how to take photos. They were given iPads and were shown how to use them. However, for some of the prompts, all age groups would use photos they already had to illustrate their stories because it it connected to the story that they wanted to tell.
“Photovoice isn’t about the picture,” Sherwood said. “It’s about the story that they want to tell. … It's really the meaning that you attribute to the story. I really work with them on helping them to get their stories that they're trying to tell.”
Sherwood said the work has been emotional for some participants, but that is part of the process.
“I just want it to be an opportunity for them to feel empowered and proud of who they are and the communities that they represent,” Sherwood said, “and that they can use creative ways to advocate for their community.”
For those viewing the exhibition, Sherwood said, “I hope that they will experience how powerful Photovoice can be … and I hope they can see how this can help us understand our communities.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.