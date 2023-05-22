N2306P49008H.jpg

According to recent MMGY Travel intelligence research, there is a 16% drop in the number of U.S. adults who plan to take a vacation this year. A researcher with the agency, Chris Davidson, pins this "softness" on "concerns over personal finances and the affordability of travel," especially for low-income people.

Amid the encouraging numbers of those still willing to embark on their vacation, as shown by the research, the issue of affordability is set to deprive many fun-seekers of the pastime they so desire. As one who may be affected by this conundrum, here are ways to make your trip without breaking the bank.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription