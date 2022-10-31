Since the arrival of his breakout hit “Force Majeure” in 2014, Swedish writer-director Ruben Östlund has proved a fearless, if uneven, purveyor of canny social criticism. In “Force Majeure,” he set his sights on gender politics and expectations, as they played out between a couple on a swanky ski vacation. In 2017’s “The Square,” Östlund skewered the hypocrisies and hyperventilating self-importance of the contemporary art scene.

With “Triangle of Sadness,” Östlund is returning to form, with all the strengths and flaws his now-distinctive narrative style entails. There are few filmmakers working today who are as eager to tackle life as we know it — without benefit of superheroes, pseudo-medieval mythologies or lockstep genre conventions — and give it a swift satirical kick where it hurts. If Östlund’s movies lack discipline — if his films overstay their welcome, become baggier, blowzier and more tiresome as they round the two-hour mark — they still leave the viewer grateful that somebody out there is engaged with a world that can be at least remotely described as real.

