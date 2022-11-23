Can you name two countries that start with the letter A but don’t end with the letter A?
Out of Snow White’s seven dwarves, which ones are alphabetically the first and last?
You have around 90 seconds to write your answers.
The answers are Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, and Bashful and Sneezy, respectively.
If you answered these correctly or just liked learning something new, consider heading to more than a dozen breweries, distilleries and bars in the Frederick area for weekly Pour House Trivia nights, hosted by a Mid-Atlantic trivia company. These events have become so popular, some venues even host them on multiple nights.
Patrons can test their mental smarts in a variety of categories — history, geography, pop culture, movies, current events, literature and TV. Pour House also puts on theme nights, with questions focusing on specific interests, like Star Wars and Harry Potter to TV shows like “The Office” and “Friends.”
Trivia is “a great way to connect with friends and group up and have a good time,” said Denny Grizzle, founder of Pour House Trivia.
Tackling questions not only brings fun and camaraderie to tables but often serves as good conversation starters — like, “How did you know the answer to that question?!” — as well as ice breakers for people wanting to make new friends.
Grizzle founded Pour House Trivia in Frederick in 2010. A professional musician, he had gone to venues in different states and witnessed the popularity of trivia nights firsthand at venues where he gigged. During a doctor-mandated, eight-week rest period for his vocal chords, he found himself looking for a way to make some money. He contacted a friend at Il Forno Pizzeria in Frederick about hosting a trivia night. The event was well received, and by the end of his vocal rest, several other bars had reached out to him, wanting to host trivia, too.
Pour House Trivia has since expanded to six states.
“Just to see people enjoy the game is the biggest reward,” Grizzle said. “When I walk into a venue and I see 50 people coming out just forgetting about life for a little while to play a trivia game that we put together is very rewarding.”
At a typical trivia night, teams are given sheets of paper to write their answers on, as a host calls out questions for five rounds — while also trying to keep the energy level up as players answer the questions. Most hosts have experience being in front of crowds; most have day jobs as actors, lawyers and teachers. If a team places in the top three, many venues give a percentage off their tabs.
Pour House also continues to offer a once-a-week virtual trivia session on YouTube, which started during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Dragon Distillery, a Dungeons and Dragons-themed venue in Frederick, offers Pour House Trivia every Friday. Their regular trivia nights are a popular event among regulars, and when they host specialty nights with themes focusing on Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Stranger Things, a whole new crowd discovers the distillery.
Ashley Perez, director of marketing and events, said trivia is a way to offer a different activity and engage with others. People often try their hand at axe throwing and board games before and after the trivia game.
Belles’ Sports Bar & Grill hosts Pour House Trivia on Wednesdays and Saturdays with anywhere from 5 to 15 teams regularly competing. Owner Pam Belles likes hosting the trivia event because the gathering is open to all ages. “You can get a group of grandparents, parents, 20-year-olds in there,” she said. “There are questions for everybody.”
Belles said they keep the same staff each week for the events, so folks will be greeted by the same people every time they come.
“We want people to feel like it is not a big competition but more a friendly game,” she said, adding that people who come for trivia also spend time playing pool, darts, corn hole and Keno.
Rockwell Brewery in Frederick holds its trivia nights Mondays. On nice weather days, guests can either play inside the taproom or outside in their biergarten.
Trivia “gets people out of the house on a Monday night,” said Jess Fynn, director of sales, marketing and events. “It gives everybody a break. You don’t have to come here and already have a team. If you don’t have a team, they will assign you to somebody. It is a really great way to make friends, and it makes it easy to start a conversation and bond over something and have a good time on a weeknight where you don’t have to wait until the weekend to go out to the brewery.
“Here we treat everyone like friends and family,” she added, “and you can expect to make new friends or have that go-to place with the friends you already have.”
