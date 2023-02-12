The Tale of the Lion
Attendees watch “The Tale of the Lion: Our Voices, Our Stories” during a showing at the C. Burr Artz Public Library on Sunday. The African American Resources and Cultural Heritage Society and Frederick County Public Libraries invited community members to watch the documentary that showcased the life stories of the oldest African American people in Frederick County.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

In the years since “The Tale of the Lion: Our Voices, Our Stories” premiered at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick in 2018, several organizations have requested showings of the documentary, to hear from the people whom Barbara Thompson calls “our living treasures.”

Thompson and her cousin, the late David Key, who was a Frederick leader and longtime president of the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society, interviewed 25 of Frederick County’s living treasures — African American people who are 90 or older — over a year-and-a-half-long period to document their memories, wit and wisdom. It was part of their work for the AARCH Society’s Living Treasures Program.

