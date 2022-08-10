When John Godinet called Jennifer Williams to let her know that his ventilator would be removed soon, she tried her best to hold her emotions together.
Godinet, an ultrarunner who has run 50- and 100-mile races, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2016. ALS is a progressive neuromuscular disease that stops communication between nerves and muscles, said Effie Nomicos, a former National Institutes of Health nurse and a longtime friend of Godinet.
In 2021, after weeks in a pulmonary rehabilitation facility, unable to run or teach Zumba and step aerobics classes, Godinet decided he wanted to “go peacefully,” Nomicos said.
He began informing his friends, who had been helping him and his spouse, Peter Dare, for almost five years.
“He started singing ‘Don’t cry for me, Argentina’ and typical John, he doesn’t know any more than like one line of a song. And that’s what he’s saying to me and that’s a great example of John, calling with something so serious, but making me laugh because he knew it would upset me,” Williams said.
Rob Rooy, a Frederick-based documentary producer and director, found out through his wife about Godinet.
Rooy directed the 2017 documentary “Deej,” which won multiple awards, including a Peabody. He also worked as an assistant director on multiple films, including “Minority Report” and “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blue.”
Rooy grew up on a farm in Iowa, which fostered his interest in community-based stories, he said.
When he started following Godinet in January 2017, Rooy thought he would make a 20-minute video about him and ALS. Spending more time with Godinet, Rooy noticed the community of people drawn to him, he said.
Nomicos described them as a “running family,” with Godinet the ringleader. Godinet introduced Nomicos to running and helped her reach her goal of running the Marine Corps Marathon. He was the epitome of “no man left behind,” she said.
“He would always mentor somebody new to running and no matter what, he would never leave anybody behind. ... He would mentor you. He would encourage you,” Nomicos said.
The community’s dedication and love for Godinet made Rooy decide to create a feature-length documentary called “Tail Twister.”
Five years later, he is almost done editing. Godinet’s friends, alongside Rooy’s team at Rooy Media, are raising funds to get a professional editor and storyteller involved for a few months.
The group has been working on organizing a silent auction. Businesses around Frederick have contributed resources and auction items, Nomicos said.
Rooy hopes to finish editing by the summer of 2023 and have the film ready by the spring of 2024.
The documentary is a deeply personal story, he said, and those take longer to bring together.
He doesn’t want it to be a “rah rah” story about how Godinet and the community came together. The documentary is about what it fundamentally means to be human, Rooy said.
“[It means] leaving things better than you found them, and that was John, wherever he was, he left things better than he found them,” he said.
Godinet first knew something was wrong when he was teaching a step aerobics class, in which participants raised their arms while stepping on and off a low platform.
Partway through the class, Bill Susa said, Godinet lost control of one arm and couldn’t keep raising it. His class followed along, only using one of their arms.
Rather than getting frustrated, he got the “biggest kick” out of students mimicking him, Susa said.
When he was diagnosed with ALS, he carried on as usual, Nomicos said.
“It was just really inspiring to hear somebody say, ‘Yeah, I got a death sentence, but it’s gonna be fine. It doesn’t all have to be gloom and doom,’” she said.
Through years with ALS, Godinet never complained, Williams said. When he eventually had to be pushed in a jogging stroller during races, he would make naughty and suggestive jokes, according to Rooy.
Godinet came out to support Susa, a race director, at his events. Godinet, in the jogging stroller, would roll up with his running crew, and it made Susa melancholic, he said.
“It was really tough to see such a strong man going through what he was going through,” Susa said.
But rather than accept pity and sadness, Godinet told Susa that he was OK and asked about his wife. Godinet was a beacon of hope and light, Susa said.
Godinet’s support crew stayed by his side through the years following his diagnosis, including through the pandemic and when he could not care for himself, Nomicos said.
“We cooked for him, we provided hygiene for him, took him to appointments. ... He was surrounded by people who just tried to meet his every need,” she said.
