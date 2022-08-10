When John Godinet called Jennifer Williams to let her know that his ventilator would be removed soon, she tried her best to hold her emotions together.

Godinet, an ultrarunner who has run 50- and 100-mile races, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2016. ALS is a progressive neuromuscular disease that stops communication between nerves and muscles, said Effie Nomicos, a former National Institutes of Health nurse and a longtime friend of Godinet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription