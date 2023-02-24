Former Frederick TV anchor Yvette Castillo had never been on a farm before Frederick County approached her to host a series on them.
Now, three episodes into FCG TV's new series "Farming Frederick," Castillo is building her agricultural knowledge.
Former Frederick TV anchor Yvette Castillo had never been on a farm before Frederick County approached her to host a series on them.
Now, three episodes into FCG TV's new series "Farming Frederick," Castillo is building her agricultural knowledge.
Castillo is on a journey to introduce farmers and their products to the people who use them.
Brandon Rosa, the associate video producer for the county's Office of Public Engagement and Outreach, came up with the idea for the series, after a lifetime of driving around Frederick County and seeing its farms, but never delving deeper into the lives and stories behind them.
"I just thought, 'Wouldn't it be cool to learn a little bit more about these farms?'" Rosa said.
Castillo interviewed Richard and Tim Pry, the father and son owners of Needwood Farms near Burkittsville, on Friday, with a herd of docile cows huddled inside the barn behind them.
The Prys answered Castillo's technical questions about how they operate their farm as well as more lighthearted ones about a day in the life of a cow.
"The farmers are all so nice and welcoming and they want to share this information with me," Castillo said. "They know this is all new for me, so I think they think it's kind of funny, too, but it's enjoyable."
Rosa said the bubbly conversation between Castillo and farmers will draw in viewers and provide a friendly behind-the-scenes look at the farms they often drive past.
"When I see her kind of having an awkward time at the farm, everyone can kind of relate, and it's kind of goofy," Rosa said. "It's just a fun way to learn about our local farming."
For Tim and Richard Pry, participation in the series is an opportunity to explain what makes their farm's beef products unique and demystify the process that puts meat on the tables of their customers.
"You know, agriculture has been our whole life," Tim Pry said, adding that their family has run the farm for more than a century. "But then we understand that there are people that know absolutely nothing about it. And I guess that's our opportunity, as well as maybe our responsibility, to educate them to some degree about what we do."
The Prys' 350-acre property nurtures both their cattle and the crops the cattle eat, making it a self-sustaining business that only relies on outside veterinarian care and mineral and salt supplements to fill all nutritional needs.
The self-sustaining aspect of the farm sets it apart from larger cattle farms, which according to Tim Pry, use hormones or growth regulators.
"We try to be good stewards of the land. We try to take good care of our animals," Tim Pry said. "We try to give a product that is safe and healthy and flavorful."
The Needwood Farms episode is the series' third, with many more planned, according to Rosa.
Episodes are available on Frederick County's YouTube page, as well as Comcast channels 1085 and 19.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
