“Whimsy,” an installation art exhibition at Gallery 115 at The Y Arts Center in downtown Frederick, will run through Jan. 9, with an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6.
“Whimsy” presents the whimsical yet poignant works of Heather Harvey and Shana Kohnstamm, two Maryland-based artists. Each artist created a semi-immersive installation in the gallery. Additionally, Harvey will be showing a collection of new paintings in the Foyer Gallery.
Harvey utilizes an eclectic range of litter she finds on her walks and transforms it into an intriguing, surprising cascading chandelier of objects. Her work transforms the discarded into treasure while evoking the specter of stranger’s pasts. Additionally, Harvey’s collection of new paintings in the Foyer Gallery explore the phenomena of shadow boxes and the illusion of childhood memory.
Kohnstamm’s work utilizes the ancient medium of hand dyed wool, an ecologically sustainable choice to create a variety of colorful biomorphic forms, at once playful, comedic and eerie. Sculptures are placed on unevenly placed platforms protruding from the wall or suspended from the ceiling evoking a theatrical and other-worldly communion.
Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Kohnstamm is now living and working in Rockville. She was selected for the DC Arts Center’s 2019-2020 Sparkplug Artist Collective and is a member of the Potomac Fiber Arts Guild, Washington Sculptors Groups, American Craft Council and the James Renwick Alliance.
The exhibition was curated by Rula Jones, exhibitions curator at Gallery 115 at the Y and curatorial associate at Black Rock Center for the Arts in Germantown.
Gallery 115 is located in the Y Arts Center at 115 E. Church St., Frederick. Visitors can immerse themselves in this installation during gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
