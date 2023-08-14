mccardell 2.jpg

A functional but stylish design is pretty much a given for today’s female clothing articles, and a Frederick native played a huge role in making it this way.

Work by Claire McCardell, a Frederick-born fashion designer who lived from 1905 to 1958, is featured in exhibitions at both the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown and the Maryland Center for History and Culture in Baltimore. Both exhibits will run through the fall. Writer Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson will lead a talk on McCardell at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at WCMFA.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription