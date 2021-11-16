The pandemic took a toll on small business owners across the country, but in Smithsburg, two women-owned businesses are bucking that trend. Opening their doors in the midst of the pandemic, the Smithsburg Studio and the Artist’s Palette Hair Salon and Gallery have provided a sense of place and community at a time when it was vitally needed.
“Our vision is to foster a safe and positive environment where people of all ages can come and gather, fellowship, make memories and create,” said Heather Corbin, a local photographer who opened her photography and creative arts studio in January.
Along with manager Rachel Coss, the studio located at the town center doubles as the headquarters for Corbin’s photography business and an educational arts center, offering paint and craft events for kids, adult paint nights, crocheting classes, digital photography workshops and more.
Just around the corner from the studio is the Artist’s Palette, which adds to Smithsburg’s burgeoning creative arts scene by doubling as an art gallery and hair salon offering a range of services. Owner Jamie Fogle said her daughter’s search for creative outlets while growing up was part of her inspiration for the business model.
“My goal is to bring more art, culture and diversity to the community and even other small communities in the future,” she said. “I also want to inspire others to explore their own creative side.”
“It’s important for the community to celebrate and support these women-owned businesses that are bringing new life to downtown and serving the community,” said Yvonne Ford, chair of the town Economic Development Commission. “Their fun and creative services are helping to grow downtown Smithsburg into a vibrant and unique place to be for residents and visitors.”
Learn more at townofsmithsburg.org/edc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.