Norah Candito had never gone on an overnight hiking trip. Nor was she aware of an organization that took young people like her, grieving the death of a loved one, on extended hiking trips along the Appalachian Trail. And even though Candito was mourning the recent loss of her father, she might have never heard about this organization were it not for her mother wanting to know whether she watched a popular show on Netflix called “The Umbrella Academy.”

Because, lucky for Candito, her mother recalled the title incorrectly, and when she asked her daughter whether she had heard of “The Umbrella Project,” the Google search that followed would land Candito on the website of a nonprofit organization called The Umbrella Project, which offers hiking journeys for grieving young adults.

