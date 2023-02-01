Norah Candito had never gone on an overnight hiking trip. Nor was she aware of an organization that took young people like her, grieving the death of a loved one, on extended hiking trips along the Appalachian Trail. And even though Candito was mourning the recent loss of her father, she might have never heard about this organization were it not for her mother wanting to know whether she watched a popular show on Netflix called “The Umbrella Academy.”
Because, lucky for Candito, her mother recalled the title incorrectly, and when she asked her daughter whether she had heard of “The Umbrella Project,” the Google search that followed would land Candito on the website of a nonprofit organization called The Umbrella Project, which offers hiking journeys for grieving young adults.
“I committed to the hike without hesitation, although it was outside of my comfort zone,” Candito said, adding that while indeed she was seeking support and guidance in the wake of losing a parent, she wasn’t expecting to find it in an outdoorsy setting. Candito hoped to find “connection, community and support from individuals navigating a similar experience to me,” she said.
For young adults like Candito who may be grieving the death of a loved one, the Frederick-based Umbrella Project offers wilderness excursions along the Maryland segment of the Appalachian Trail. Linda Beckman, a board member and a founder of the organization, says the purpose of the program is to “integrate healing from loss through a shared experience.”
Beckman, who has been a facilitator on each trip since the group began four years ago, is also a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, as well as a former grief counselor through the Hospice of Frederick County. She explains that “hiking and nature provide a space where each participant can process within themselves the sadness, longing and inner conflict they have about their loved one’s death. … Each hiker bonds by learning about each other’s specific loss.”
For young adults already in the throes of a big life transition to adulthood, losing a loved one isn’t just about the grief; it can feel isolating as well. Finding common ground with others in a similar chapter of life can help prevent sorrow from turning to despair.
“They have this in common, this loss,” says founder and president Patricia Weil Coates.
It was Coates’ own frustrating experience while looking for grief counseling resources for her two children that led her to later start the Umbrella Project.
“When my husband passed away, my son was 17, and I remember him so distinctly saying, ‘I don’t know anybody else who has lost a parent.’ [Umbrella Project hikers] have a common bond the minute they get there, and if they have nothing else in common, they have the loss in common, and I think that feels really comforting.”
According to Beckman, the trips are also simply about learning how to backpack together. “That includes things like setting up a tent, or cooking meals outside with minimal supplies and interacting with nature and all its elements,” she stated.
And while it’s intentional, for the uninitiated, the rugged outdoors aspect of the experience can be a daunting prospect for many participants, especially the notion of sleeping in the woods where bears live.
“I do think that it’s overwhelming … definitely the backpacking part,” hiking alum Luz Laboy said. “I had never backpacked. I think the longest hike I’d done was probably 11 miles, and it was in Puerto Rico, where you don’t have to worry about bears. You don’t have to worry about deer or ticks or poisonous snakes, so I think it is intimidating.”
Even more than the natural challenges, however, there was something else that felt even scarier for Laboy: facing her grief head-on, and determining whether she was up for unpacking all her feelings with, essentially, a group of strangers.
“I didn't want to get better in a way,” she confessed. “I didn’t really want to do anything that would make me feel better, because that felt like I was denying what happened. I didn't want to let go.”
Now a volunteer with The Umbrella Project, Laboy shares that what ultimately convinced her to want to go was something she remembers seeing on the website. “I don’t know the exact words,” she said, “but it was along the lines of ‘It’s not just hiking; it’s really the process of overcoming something challenging, demonstrating to yourself that you’re capable of doing hard things.’”
Julie Christensen, a vice president of HR at Flying Dog Brewery, is another board member who also leads trips for The Umbrella Project. She says there’s something to be said for doing hard things, and participants often become vulnerable in a way they haven’t before, which she says isn’t typical with this age group.
“There’s an undercurrent of, like, ‘You’ll get through this … you can do hard things.’ And there’s this supportive empowerment,” she said.
Although sorrow is a common denominator for those grieving, Christensen said time spent on the trail with fellow hikers has “never been as sorrowful as it is empowering. You come out of the woods with your shoulders up and back, and you’re like, ‘Alright, I’m ready to take this on’ — whether it’s your grief or life or that hard thing that you’ve put off at your job or a conversation,” she said.
A lot of that empowerment is found in the collective energy of each hiking group and the willingness of its participants to empathize with each other and lean into the experience.
“Each group has its own dynamic,” Beckman said, noting that while they work to make conditions right for therapeutic discussions, at a certain point, facilitators can sit back and watch the bonding and healing happen through intimate sharing. She credits this, in part, to the splendor of the setting itself, saying, “the power, energy and wonder of nature [is] the main facilitator” through which each group finds its true connection.
Patricia’s daughter, Eliane Coates, was 22 when her father died. To process her grief, she took to the Appalachian Trail in a way only few can claim: by hiking it all the way through. It’s from that experience that the structure of The Umbrella Project started to really take shape.
But Patricia tells a more recent story of her daughter attending a music festival where she became fast friends with another young woman and shared with her the story of The Umbrella Project and her family’s involvement with it, simply as part of a get-to-know-you conversation. Unexpectedly, however, not long after the festival, the young woman’s father died.
“Three days before, everything was fine,” Coates said, adding that her daughter’s new friend had already reached out in the wake of her own tragedy. “And now this young lady wants to participate and needs us,” she said.
Past participants know what it’s like to both need the community Umbrella Project provides and to fill that need for others as well.
“I felt so supported and held on this trip,” hiking alum Candito said. Candito, who herself has plans to stay close to the organization and potentially volunteer, got something more. “What I didn't expect to gain from this experience was perspective. I went in with one view of grief and left with my eyes opened to an entirely different viewpoint.”
Joseph Peterson can usually be found reading the weathered plaques of obscure monuments he sees while wandering the city. He counts public libraries, public lands and places where local community is fostered among his favorite kinds of places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.