“Un/Familiar Territory” is a site-specific, experiential installation by Maryland-based artist Virginia Sperry that continues her personal exploration into the complexities of race in America.
The exhibition is on display at the Tatem Arts Center at Hood College through Sept. 9. The installation is free and open to the public. The Arts Center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
Using yarn, paper and steel, Sperry has created an opportunity for the viewer to physically enter the space between two separate worlds. This show delves into the different emotional realities of living in America based solely on skin color, as well as the historical beginnings of this separation and how it continues to this day.
Sperry says she hopes her installation promotes a thoughtful dialogue about the emotional toll of racism on both sides of the invisible line.
Hood College is at 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Call 301-696-3802, or email cavalier@hood.edu for more information.
