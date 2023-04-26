In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Alan and Robin Lapoint, cofounders of 1820 Brewing Co., a nonalcoholic brewery located in Portland, Maine. They discuss the history of the brewery and the world of NA beers. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Let’s talk about nonalcoholic beer and how it’s made. I’m completely new to the world of NA drinks, so educate me.
Alan Lapoint: Well, there are a few different ways you can make it. You can actually make a beer and then burn off the water, so you’re working with the flavors and the organics and you’re just reconstituting it. The other way is through a membrane separation, where, again, you brew beer, separate the water and ethanol from the other ingredients, and then reconstitute it to make it a nonalcoholic beer.
We looked at those ways but just felt it wasn’t authentic and wasn’t in line with the philosophy of the brewery. We have three brewers that have over 70 years of [combined] experience, and they said, “No, if we’re gonna make one, we really need to be genuine, intentional and authentic about how we make our beer.”
So what we do is we use the same typical four ingredients — water, yeast, hops and malt — and we go through the mesh process, we kettle, and then we put it through a fermentation vessel, where we go through a normal fermentation with a specialized yeast under very special conditions so that we can let it fully attenuate. That process really gets you the complex bodies and flavor profiles that you can get on malts. Then we dry hop it if it’s an IPA. And that’s half the battle.
Now all of a sudden you have a great product, tastes great, really authentic, true to style. The biggest challenge after that is making it food safe and shelf stable, because there’s no alcohol in there to protect it from any post-secondary fermentation. So we invested quite a bit of money in a very intricate tunnel pasteurization system, where we can control the temperature, and we monitor [it] to ensure we’re getting the appropriate pasteurization for shelf stability. So it’s an intricate process, but we’ve really dialed it in well.
UnCapped: Tunnel pasteurization is when it’s pasteurized after being packaged, right?
UnCapped: So the can goes through the pasteurizer — which, from what I understand, is the better way to do it, rather than from transferring out of the tanks. Some places do that, too. … So are you using the yeast that doesn’t produce alcohol?
Alan: It produces a low level, below .5%.
UnCapped: Is that always reliable, or do you have to be vigilant on testing alcohol content?
Alan: Great question. You do have to monitor it under very, very controlled parameters … to make sure it doesn’t produce over .5%.
UnCapped: Your way of doing it, [the taste] is indistinguishable from a regular beer.
Alan: Because you get the complex body and flavor profiles that a malt is going to give you.
UnCapped: I guess, too, if you didn’t pasteurize, you would run the risk of it continuing to ferment in the can and go above the NA threshold. What is it, .5% or .05%?
Alan: It’s .5% for NA and .05% for alcohol-free. So when you see 0.0% on a Heineken, they’re an alcohol-free product.
UnCapped: I’m guessing that can’t be achieved using the yeast method?
Alan: We’ve not been able to do it. Maybe someone else has. Ours typically runs between .3% and .35%. It’s still a long way off from .05%.
UnCapped: You would have to drink a lot of it … I guess some people with a really low tolerance for beer, but the average person would probably not be able to consume enough of the fluid to be able to feel the effects of that level of alcohol.
Alan: [Laughs.] Oh, yeah, a 12-pack might give you the same effect as a 5% actual beer.
