In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Aaron Gore, former professional wrestler and senior director of business development at Bevana, a company that helps independent beverage makers. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: I guess we should just jump right in to the question everyone is wondering: What is Bevana?
Aaron Gore: Bevana is the company I work for. No, no, no [laughs]. You need more detail than that.
UnCapped: Thank you everyone for listening.
Gore: World’s shortest podcast. To break it down: We help people find the best beverages across the world. It really is that simple. A lot goes into that — a whole lot of logistics and a whole lot of detail work, but if I had to get to the core mission, we just want people to be able to find great beer, kombucha, seltzer, CBD beverages … without having to jump through hoops.
UnCapped: How do you do that?
Gore: One of the key things I try to make clear is we’re not here to conglomerate or buy anybody out. We work with small, independent makers from your neighborhood, where the demand is out there, they’re making good beer, they have a great story, and they’re doing some amazing stuff, but this is a highly regulated industry. You’ve got … wholesalers … dealing with chain retailers … these are areas that small companies are not equipped to [handle]. They don’t have the relationships, capacity or capital to be able to be in that space. We take all of that on ourselves and effectively manage all of those elements that breweries don’t even want to do in the first place. That’s not why they got into this. They got into this to make awesome beer and connect with customers. We take on those elements that they have to do just to get [their product] on the shelves.
UnCapped: You don’t become the distributor though, right? You’re working between the brewery and the distribution network?
Gore: Effectively, yeah. We sit in the middle of this nexus of all these wholesalers and big box retailers, and we even have an e-commerce platform. Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for beverage companies so they’re able to interface into a wider network without all of the headaches that come with that.
And vice versa for those wholesalers and big-box retailers. Customers want choice. They want different beer styles from all over. They’re looking for quality and the new thing, but that’s incredibly inefficient for large companies to manage, because they’re chasing these small suppliers. With us, they’re only dealing with us, which makes it very appealing for them and it gets us access to a lot of these amazing beer brands that otherwise would be shut out.
UnCapped: Do you build that distributor relationship for the brewery, or do they have to come to you with those relationships and contracts already in hand?
Gore: It’s a combination of both. Sometimes we take over existing business; for others, we’re building them into new markets.
Ciders, wine and sake are coming on soon.
UnCapped: What about other spirits, like whiskey, vodka, gin, or is that more difficult because of regulations?
Gore: That is something we’ve been looking at solutions for, but that is a whole different ballgame.
UnCapped: You also have a direct-to-consumer arm of Bevana, correct?
Gore: Yeah, and I manage that myself, so please take it easy on me [laughs].
UnCapped: How does that work?
Gore: We have an e-commerce store online, and you can go right on there and order from any of our partners and affiliates … and have them shipped directly to your door.
Breweries can’t do this themselves — literally, legally.
The mission is the same, to be able to provide better access to these products. We’re extending the reach and allowing people who would love to try something to be able to do so without having to [travel].
