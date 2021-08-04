In Episode 235 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with the crew at Antietam Brewery in Hagerstown. Head brewer Aaron Blessing gave the run down on what they have going on and filled us in on his brewing career leading up to his position at Antietam Brewery. Keep an eye on their social media channels for info on the summer concert series they are hosting. Here are some random, rapid-fire questions Blessing answered after the podcast episode.
Name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Marie Curie — but from a distance, I think.
What is scarier: aliens or clowns?
I guess clowns would be scarier. They’re weird.
What is your favorite Olympic sport?
Curling. That one’s hilarious.
That one’s winter though. We’re in the summer games.
Oh.
Just say skateboarding. Skateboarding was added this year. Then you’ll sound cool.
Oh, that would be cool.
Best fast food french fries. Defend your answer.
I don’t really eat fast food.
What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Scariest movie ... . I’m really bad at this.
What would be the title of your biography? “Don’t Ask Me Random Questions.”
Yeah. “Aaron: Very Bad at Answering Random Questions.”
Flats or drumsticks?
Drumsticks, definitely.
Old Bay or Buffalo?
Buffalo. It’s getting easier.
You got a couple! I’m proud of you. What do you always have in your refrigerator?
Produce. Berries. Beer.
Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
That would be a ninja.
Literally everyone answers ninja. I fully believe a pirate would.
You just gotta think, you’re creating the perfect ninja environment. You’ve got ropes and crawly-around things. That’s all they do is crawl around. With a pirate off his boat, he’s out of his element.
But they have guns.
They’ve got guns, but you have the perfect ninja environment. Like, if you look at those “American Ninja” competitions, they’re basically just pirate ships without the ship.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Questions.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
