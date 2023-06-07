In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with Max Lents, cofounder of Baltimore Spirits Co., about the growing popularity of rye whiskey and the release of their flagship product, Epoch Reserve, a Maryland Straight Rye that clocks in at 100 proof. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Is this the first time we’ve recorded here [at The News-Post]? I think we recorded one at the distillery.
Max Lents: We did do one in the distillery. I think I’ve done two here.
UnCapped: You’re right. One was right before the world shut down. You talked about [the tasting room] as if it were going to happen, but you hadn’t started it yet.
Lents: We didn’t really know if we could pull it off until post-COVID, because it was hand sanitizer money that funded it.
UnCapped: Too bad that gravy train ended, huh?
Lents: It was three months maximum, maybe two, when the demand couldn’t have been higher, and we weren’t able make any because you couldn’t get materials. That’s why we sold hand sanitizer, by the end of it, in four different ways: full totes of 250-gallon plastic boxes, snow cone pumps, milk jugs and mustard bottles. Those were the four vessels we were able to track down in those months when it was crazy.
We got into it, but it was mostly just to help. People were begging us to do it. People were making it in weird ways and price gouging across the country, but we didn’t. We sold everything at pre-COVID bulk pricing, mostly to hospitals, the National Guard and the State of Maryland. But the demand was … we couldn’t meet it. I would take 100 calls a day, populate a spreadsheet of who was looking for what — from a hairdresser looking for a gallon to a hospital looking for 250 to the National Guard, who was like, “We’ll take 1,000 gallons a month.” When we finally got materials, I just worked my way down the list and called people.
It was wild. It was the most money we’ve ever made in two months, but it was incredibly difficult, and I wouldn’t want to go back there. Once the pharmaceutical companies caught up, it was over.
UnCapped: There were other really large distilleries that started pumping it out, too, right? Places that smaller distilleries were buying neutral spirits from.
Lents: Right, and we didn’t have a sophisticated setup, where we could make it gelatinous. It was all very liquid. It was all just functional, like jungle sanitizer.
UnCapped: We had sourced all of ours here from McClintock [Distilling, in Frederick], and it was made the same way. What was it — glycerin? They couldn’t get their hands on that.
Lents: Glycerin and hydrogen peroxide.
UnCapped: We just had spray bottles everywhere. Like, hair-styling spray bottles. And then we learned that it made no difference and we all just had dry hands and it really didn’t move the needle at all.
Lents: What a time to be alive.
UnCapped: Let’s give a quick backstory of Baltimore Spirits Company, formerly Baltimore Whiskey Company. When did you open?
Lents: We opened in 2015. We started working on the project in 2013.
UnCapped: And you are on your second and current location?
Lents: Correct. It’s the Union Collective. We share our building with Union Brewing, The Wine Collective, The Charmery ice cream, Vent Coffee Roasters, Movement climbing gym, some furniture makers. Now the Baltimore Music Company has moved in. Hopkins has some office space in there.
UnCapped: Was it a Sears warehouse?
UnCapped: Are you old enough to remember Sears catalogues?
Lents: No. I remember Sharper Image catalogues. That’s where I’m from.
UnCapped: I remember as a kid, going through Sears catalogues and telling my parents everything I wanted that I wasn’t gonna get. At one time, you could order an actual entire house from a Sears catalog.
Lents: Yep. It’d come on a truck.
UnCapped: And now they’re bankrupt and closed.
Lents: Yeah. There’s this whole generation of American giant, big-box companies that [closed].
UnCapped: The decline of Sears is actually an interesting study in mismanagement of investment bankers gutting a company.
UnCapped: I haven’t been to your newest edition, the cocktail lounge. Is that a continuous space?
Lents: It’s hallway connected, so you don’t have to go outside. We have opened a new cocktail room called The Cocktail Gallery. It is a combination art gallery and tasting room. We wanted it to be our literal, physical connection to the Baltimore creative community. We always have art hanging on the walls — mostly local, sometimes traveling artists. We get to do various kinds of shows in there, music and exhibitions. We’ve had some talks and really wonderful programming, which is something we’ve never been able to do in-house before. We have a lot of non-marketed spirits that we get to do there in limited release. We still do tastings and education, but in the evening, we do full cocktail service using our spirits, which is really wonderful.
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped.
