In this episode of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Max Lents, cofounder of Baltimore Spirits Company. He caught us up on what they have been up to, their soon-to-open cocktail lounge, and announced their “Blend Your Own Tour Experience.”
Tell us about the tours you’re offering.
Our tours are going to be very different. Historically, we’ve only done tours on Saturdays, and they were free, kind of pop in at the top of the hour, and whoever’s around who wants to do a tour, we do a tour. Rather than doing the most casual tour possible, we’re going to do the biggest 180 that we can. There are only going to be complete experience tours. They take about 90 minutes. You’ll sign up before you come in, you’ll be greeted with a cocktail at the bar, and then we’ll present and teach you about not only the history of distilling in America but the history of rye whiskey in America and where Maryland fits in with that and the history of Baltimore Spirits Company with Maryland rye. After we do classroom stuff, we’ll do a full production tour. We’ll talk about distilling, how we blend our whiskey, bottling, the whole shebang. We don’t have a tasting room in the distillery anymore — it’s just a production space — and it would blow your mind to see how many barrels we have in there. We’re just stacking barrels to the ceiling all over the place. That’s one of the reasons we had to move the tasting bar.
I guess that’s kind of serendipitous because it wouldn’t have been useful anyway.
Oh yeah. Something was bound to happen. All things considered, this is working out OK. So, after the production tour, you’ll head back to the tasting room, and when you get back in your seats, there will be four glasses of whiskey put out, four versions of Epoch that we have available at the time. There may be a regular Epoch, a Laphroaig barrel-finished Epoch, cherry barrel-finished Epoch and a maple barrel-finished.
I love that one.
The maple is great, and we’ve got more of that coming. The Laphroaig is ridiculous, if you like scotch. So, you’ll try them all, and then on your bottle hang tag, you would write down how you would blend them together to make your ideal version of Epic. Maybe you want half maple, a little Laphroaig, and the rest cherry. Then we’ll actually blend you that bottle, and you’ll leave with your own custom blending of Epic. You get to blend a number of different whiskeys that won some of the biggest awards in the country.
