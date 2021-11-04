In Episode 246 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands talks with Caroline and Ethan Barbee, owners of Durham, North Carolina-based Barrel Culture Brewing and Blending. They talk about the Barrel Culture Invitational, how they got into craft beer, where the brewery name came from, and how their business has changed over the years — and how they will be focusing on disc golf in the future. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Were either of you into home brewing before starting the brewery?
Ethan: No, we were just consumers.
Caroline: We love to cook, and we would drink a lot while cooking.
We knew we wanted to get into entrepreneurship, and we were tossing around food trucks. We were actively looking for food trucks in 2013, thinking of concepts and names. Right after we started New River Brewing, they had food trucks there, it was very apparent. I was like, I am so happy we did not do a food truck. Because the brewery can be slammed, and you can’t control when people want to eat, if they want to eat, if it’s raining, if they like what you have. The food truck game looks so hard to me.
So we never home brewed though, and we still haven’t, to this day.
UnCapped: Well, you don’t need to now. You have breweries. I’m drinking your home brew right here. So I guess from day one, you hired a brewer.
Ethan: Yes. Our original partner was our brewer, and when he left, we brought in another brewer. Now we have two on staff, and we’re looking to expand that staff and probably add another one pretty soon.
UnCapped: Is it hard to hire a brewer here? In Maryland, so many places have expanded, there’s almost a shortage of brewers.
Caroline: Zack [Hawkins] has been with us for about a year now, and he is so great. He moved here from Texas.
You know, it’s hard. Ethan and I are so hands-on, we needed somebody who really saw our vision. And being a woman in the craft beer game is kind of hard. We needed somebody that liked working with women and wanted to. That was a real big part of our hiring process.
UnCapped: So basically just a good person.
Caroline: Yeah. We talked to so many different great people, and we found Zack is just so amazing and a really great brewer.
Ethan: It was a good match from the get-go.
UnCapped: You’d said earlier that it’s a small team, and I think you used the word “family.” Everyone here that I’ve met — and I believe I’ve met everyone, at this point, because you said there’s only six of you — everyone has been so nice, so happy, even in the thick of things yesterday. Everyone was nice, happy, helpful.
Ethan: What do they call that — delirium?
UnCapped: It could’ve been that, yeah.
Caroline: We all care so much. We’re lucky that everyone cares as much as we do. You can’t always find that.
UnCapped: Your employees definitely seem to all care about Barrel Culture.
Caroline: I wanted to reward everyone with foot massages tomorrow because I thought that sounded perfect, and … no one’s into it.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands @newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.