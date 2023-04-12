THFTG66.jpg

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands headed out to Imprint Beer Co. in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, for Beerscovery’s Too Hot For Gram festival to ask brewers stupid questions. Sands kicked off the episode with Beerscovery cofounder Ryan Garchinsky. Here is an excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: Today I’m at Imprint for the Too Hot For Gram festival, put on by Beerscovery, one of the best apps you can get for beer releases. I’m doing my normal “stupid questions at festivals” shenanigans, and my first guest is no other than the man who’s putting on the fest. Please introduce yourself.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription