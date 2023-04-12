In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands headed out to Imprint Beer Co. in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, for Beerscovery’s Too Hot For Gram festival to ask brewers stupid questions. Sands kicked off the episode with Beerscovery cofounder Ryan Garchinsky. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Today I’m at Imprint for the Too Hot For Gram festival, put on by Beerscovery, one of the best apps you can get for beer releases. I’m doing my normal “stupid questions at festivals” shenanigans, and my first guest is no other than the man who’s putting on the fest. Please introduce yourself.
Ryan Garchinsky: I’m one of the cofounders and kind of the tech guy behind Beerscovery.
UnCapped: Do you want to give a real quick synopsis of the app and what Too Hot For Gram is?
Garchinsky: A few years back, I met up with Will Rivera, who unfortunately can’t be here today — flight got postponed — but we started this platform to create a space for craft beer. Right now, the only way to know about craft beer is on social media, Instagram, and a lot of people don’t like Instagram, they’re not fans of Facebook, and if you’re not on Instagram, you’re missing out on all of the craft beer world. So we wanted to create a dedicated space where your posts won’t get taken down. That’s where Too Hot For Gram came from — posts that got deactivated ___
They’ve constantly gotten their posts taken down. That’s how this spun up.
We have an app and a website. We really want to be accessible. There’s no ratings, you don’t have to log in, it’s just free access to beer events and releases from breweries. We want to expand it to bottle shops and
Our new saying is “if you’re brewing, pouring or selling craft beer, we want you in Beerscovery.” I just want to make it easy for people to find beer.
UnCapped: Are you up for answering some stupid questions now?
UnCapped: Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
UnCapped: That’s wrong. Does pineapple belong on a pizza?
UnCapped: That is absolutely correct. Name a famous person you would love to meet.
Garchinsky: I’m terrible at on-the-spot questions. Pass.
UnCapped: If you could choose one beer style to burn and die, what would it be?
Garchinsky: I’m not a big gose fan. Just never stuck with me.
UnCapped: If you are craving soup, are you hungry, or are you thirsty?
Garchinsky: I like a good, hearty soup, so I’m gonna say hungry.
UnCapped: What is the first thing you would buy if you won the Powerball?
Garchinsky: Oh, man. Probably a beach house somewhere, a vacation home, somewhere to just go and hang out.
UnCapped: Crunchy or creamy peanut butter?
UnCapped: Is a hot dog a sandwich?
Garchinsky: These are tough. I’m just gonna go and say yes. It’s on a roll, Not a bullet hot dog, but if you get a good grilled hot dog with some condiments on there, sure.
UnCapped: How many pairs of underwear do you pack for a three-day trip?
Garchinsky: Three. Maybe an extra.
UnCapped: If you were a wrestler, what would your walk-out music be?
Garchinsky: Led Zeppelin, [“Kashmir”].
UnCapped: What is the best color of Starburst?
Garchinsky: The easy answer’s pink, but I always liked red.
UnCapped: Pink is the correct answer. Red does work.
Garchinsky: Mix them together. That’s good, too.
UnCapped: Pizza or tacos?
Garchinsky: Tacos. You can do fish tacos, meat tacos, all kinds of stuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.