This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with Ryan Garchinsky and Will Rivera, co-founders of Beerscovery. They discussed how the idea for the app came to be, its current functionality, and what they have in store for future updates, as well as the micro festival they’re hosting, Too Hot For Gram, with Imprint Beer Co. on Feb. 12. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Give us a rundown of what people can use Beerscovery for right now.
Ryan Garchinsky: Coming out of our first year, we didn’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We wanted to make sure we were delivering features that the industry needs and wants. At the end of the day, we’re not here to compete with Instagram and Untappd.
Will is more on the brewery side, I’m more on the consumer side. I’m a craft beer drinker. I want to go into these places and find the freshest, the latest stuff when I go there. The process today is googling breweries in some area, go to some websites, realize the website’s not updated. You gotta go to Instagram accounts.
UnCapped: And you gotta figure out which social media that brewery focuses on, because some of them only update on Instagram, some of them only put it on Facebook.
Garchinsky: Yeah, and it’s confusing to someone who’s new to craft beer, like, “How do I get into craft beer without having to learn all this and not know where to look for things?”
The other problem we wanted to solve was on the brewery side. I wanna go see the beers that are being released, or maybe there’s a festival happening somewhere, and easily be able to click into the event, click into the beer details, not be jumping around between three or four different apps and websites. Our map feature is something that sets us apart.
I wanted to build an app that I would use.
We accept any and all feedback. We’re the engineers, we’re the marketers — all that. If you come to us with a problem you have, we will try to find a solution. That’s something that we feel we bring to the industry that just isn’t out there.
We’re not focused on ratings or the best beers based on personal opinions. It’s just: You’re going to this area? Here’s some fresh beer you can go try out. Go to these little breweries you haven’t heard of, that don’t necessarily have 100,000 followers on Instagram.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
