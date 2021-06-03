In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Carly Ogden (Attaboy Beer) and Jake Blackmon (Smoketown) to talk about their Bikes, Beers, & Bands event taking place on June 5. Go to bit.ly/Bikes BeersBands for tickets.
UnCapped: Let’s start out talking about the event and, afterwards, your two respective breweries in the same building. So: Bikes, Beers, & Bands; Saturday, June 5; pretty much all day, right?
Carly: It starts early Saturday. There are several different versions of rides. There’s a kid-friendly ride, some 50-mile rides, and then we get up again and do it on Sunday. It’s a bike event that used to happen at Flying Dog. This is our first year hosting it. It should be good. After the bike race, there’s a beer garden and bands, and a portion of proceeds goes to Bike Maryland. Later in the day, as it rolls on, $2 of the ticket will go to the Frederick Bike Coalition. So we have a larger, statewide fundraiser, and we’re also gonna make it a little more local. One other aspect of this is this is Attaboy’s first attempt at doing anything event-y, so we went straight to our neighbors, Jake and Dave [Blackmon] at Smoketown and their team, because they know how to do this stuff — and we’re good buddies.
UnCapped: You’ve done events previously.
Carly: I mean, nothing where we’ve charged anyone, or where I didn’t drink too much …
UnCapped: So you’re promising you’re not gonna drink too much?
Carly: We did a spelling bee and a Jenga tournament — things that involved getting dressed up stupid. This is an attempt at something a little more professional, have actual security.
UnCapped: You’re not gonna dress up stupid?
Carly: Well I might. There’s still time.
Jake: The second half of the event, starting at 2 p.m., is gonna be our Bikes, Beers, & Bands event, to kind of continue the party. That’s gonna be Saturday only. We’re gonna have a bunch of music from a bunch of different acts, lots of different genres of music. We’ll have Pick’d Up, bluegrass, starting us off, then we’ll have DoubleMotorcycle, which you may recognize from some other breweries in Frederick they’ve performed at.
UnCapped: Or from the theme song of this here podcast.
Jake: Oh, really? And then Rays of Violet, a Dead cover band. Closing us out is the Dirty Grass Players, which we’re really excited to have play here in Frederick. It’s gonna be a giant block party in our parking lot with live music, fresh, cold beer from both Attaboy and Smoketown pouring all day, and then we have tons of local food trucks, too: barbecue; traditional, authentic Mexican food; Dalia’s Falafel; and Blues Pizza. So, tons of great food, tons of great beer
Carly: And this is a BYO-chair event. There will be a small amount of chairs there, but if you really want to put your butt somewhere, you should bring a chair.
