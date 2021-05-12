In this episode of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with renowned chef Bryan Voltaggio and Fourscore Beer Company head brewer Ben Little.
When this beer is available Saturday, May 15, it will be available at Showroom, behind Showroom at District East, the best beer store in Frederick, and at Fourscore Beer in Gettysburg. They’ll have this dessert available, too, and at Showroom, you can get the actual dessert that was the inspiration for this beer.
Bryan Voltaggio: We’re setting up tastings this weekend, which I think is pretty awesome. It’s all cohesively happening at the same time. We’re gonna run this pairing until it runs out — during May and probably into June. Because traditionally you might not go through a whole meal and then want a beer at the end, we will be doing a half-course offering for tables to let people try it. We can also do it to-go from the restaurant, obviously unopened. We can pack it up, and they can enjoy it at home. This is a fun launch. Typically we’ve done beer dinners that we pair along the way, or maybe we’ve done one dish, and I’ve always thought of it from the savory side. This is my first time doing this very specifically to a dessert. Not only are we starting to see these new beers becoming available and these new flavor profiles, but I like to end the meal with a beer, too. Like, why not? Especially something that’s going to be super indulgent and satisfying and rich and creamy. I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun.
What is your favorite food pairing?
Voltaggio: Beer and crabs. I’m a Maryland guy. What else would there be? There’s nothing better.
I love Maryland, but I guess I haven’t fully been made into a Marylander, because I like crab, but I will never do the sitting around, picking crabs. I want someone else to do that work for me.
Voltaggio: Even a great beer and a crab cake sandwich is fantastic. It’s the saltiness from the ocean. Really, it’s Old Bay. Old Bay and beer — that’s what works. We put Old Bay and beer over French fries, boardwalk style. That and a beer is fantastic as well.
Or a nice IPA and Old Bay wings. I love that.
Voltaggio: There you go. So now we’ve really gotten down to the root of the pairing. We’re just on the cusp of the season, so that’s what’s on my mind. If you’d asked me this question in November, it would be something completely different. It would be short ribs and a porter. I’d be all about rich flavors and sweet spice.
What style of beer do you prefer with crab or Old Bay?
Voltaggio: I’m a straight-up Crushable Pilsner lager kind of deal. Something super simple. Low ABV, so I can have a few. Just a straight-up, good old beer.
I love the old-school IPA — actually bitter, hoppy IPAs — mixed with spicy food.
Voltaggio: Yeah, I like that, too, especially if you’re gonna be using a lot of hot sauce. When I do my crab butter — malt vinegar or ramp vinegar, beer and butter, and then you dip the crab in. Typically, I try to pair the beer with that first, and then the crab is just the vehicle for all the flavor.
Ben Little: I don’t know if they still make it, but Brewer’s Art made Choptank’d. That with crabs was my favorite drink. I’d grab a case of that and sit down all day. That’s memories, right there.
Listen to the full podcast at www.fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
