UnCapped celebrates its five-year anniversary this week by inviting its first podcast guest, Olde Mother Brewing, back to the show and releasing an anniversary beer with Fourscore Beer Co. Here’s a quick Q&A with Chris Sands, the face behind UnCapped.
What was the impetus behind UnCapped?
I wanted the FNP to do podcasts, and I figured I’d start a beer podcast because I like beer, and no one told me not to.
Who was your first guest and why?
Olde Mother. The FNP was running an article about their one-year anniversary, and I thought it would be a good way to promote the podcast and the brewery.
Most memorable UnCapped moment?
Probably getting to attend a private tour at Jailbreak with Reel Big Fish and the owner of Jailbreak. And then we all hung out in the taproom and shared a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle.
Have you determined yet if you’ve met Zack’s dad?
I don't think I have met Zack’s dad.
Who was the funniest guest you’ve hosted?
I’ll just go the easy route and say Zane Lamprey because he’s a comedian.
What events has UnCapped hosted?
Two years during the Mother Earth News Fair, UnCapped was the beer garden area, so it was like a mini beer festival within the fair. I’ve also co-hosted a few things with Attaboy, like an adult spelling bee, and I judge their annual Seasonal Gourd Massacre.
Did you ever think you’d become a local beer expert?
I wouldn’t use the word expert. I would argue that I never thought I would, and I don’t think I am.
How many beers has UnCapped created in partnership with local breweries?
I’ve done 40 beer collaborations.
Forty?!
Yes, four zero. And I think my face is on 19 different beer cans.
What’s the most fulfilling part of doing this?
A prime example would be last week, I got an emails from a past guest telling me they’ve had several people come to their taproom and tell them they heard about the place from listening to UnCapped.
Do you yourself listen to podcasts?
Yes. I do not listen to beer podcasts. I listen to tech ones.
Your other hat. Who’s your dream guest?
Kevin Smith or Bert Kreischer, but they don’t really have anything to do with beer. I just really want to interview them.
What are you drinking this week in honor of the anniversary?
Tonight, I’ll be drinking Olde Mother Brewing Company’s Mango Double Impressionists because they were my first guests — and because that’s the one I need to photograph for the podcast this week. Saturday is the release of Birthday Time, an UnCapped anniversary beer from Fourscore Beer Company.
What’s the secret ingredient?
Let me read the label in full: “Apple cider cupcake, vanilla-salted caramel butter-cream frosting, heavily-fruited sour.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.