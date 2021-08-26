In Episode 237 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Chris Stephens, co-host of Garage Rehab on the Discovery Channel and co-owner of Eurotech Classics in Thurmont. They talked about his time on the show, future TV aspirations, his automotive shop and, of course, beer. Here are some random, rapid-fire questions Stephens answered after the podcast.
Do you wash apples before eating them?
No, I just peel the sticker right off.
You’re a beast. Flats or drumsticks?
Drumsticks — from Hooters, extra breading, hot.
You need to go to P.I.G.S. They have the best wings.
Better than Hooters?
I couldn’t tell you the last time I had Hooters wings.
I’ve had P.I.G.S. They have a new place, off of Whittier. I’ll try it.
The Old Bay ones. Phenomenal. When you put the toilet paper roll on, is it over or under?
Whatever I’m feeling. I’ll do both. I’m that crazy.
You’re just an animal. What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
That’s a good one. It’s probably “Alien,” which wouldn’t really be considered a horror movie, but I always thought it was weird how that little girl had to hide underneath those grates and the aliens were near her.
It gives you the jump factor, which is really what you need for a scary movie.
Yeah, and clowns? They’re happy. But aliens?
Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Ninja, all the way. The pirate is drunk, he’s got one eye, a peg leg. The ninja’s on it. He’s ready to go.
You described two things that prove he’s a survivor and a scrapper.
He has a hook!
That’s a weapon. What do you always have in your refrigerator?
Milk.
You drink milk?
About two gallons a week. I’d have milk over water.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Probably people texting and driving. That drives me crazy. I want to scream at them, I want to throw things at their cars …
Who has the best fast-food french fries? Defend your answer.
If it’s not Ollie’s Trolley in D.C., I’m gonna go with Chick-fil-A, only because they have the sauces.
What would the title of your biography be?
“Everything Happens for a Reason.”
Sage advice.
It is, because if you push things, it tends to go sour, but if you just let things go, it tends to work out.
Who’s the best person you’ve ever been interviewed by?
Probably Chris Sands.
I mean, that’s my go-to answer.
Yeah, I mean, he rides bikes, he drinks beers, he’s up with pop culture, he drives a Ford Flex, he just got a new fuel pump, so yeah — he’s good in my book.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/ uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.