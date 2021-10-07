In Episode 243 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Manisha Eigner, cofounder of Clear Skies Meadery in Gaithersburg, and Yancy Bodenstein, Clear Skies Meadery meadmaker. They talked about how they got into mead making, their expansion product, and their delicious mead, which will be available at the Maryland Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival on Oct. 30. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UNCAPPED: Why did you decide you wanted to go in on a meadery?
MANISHA EIGNER: I started drinking Yancy’s [Yancy Bodenstein, Clear Skies Meadery meadmaker] meads when he started making it. I think it tasted as good as Renaissance festival mead … but his technique really refined itself over a period of years, and it went from just being mead — which felt like “I’m drinking some sweet wine” — to this amazing cherry mead, which is like drinking a lovely rosé with hints of almond.
That’s when I said, “Yancy, you have to sell this.” The reality of any business is you have to have a lot of commitment and dedication and finances, so I decided to team up with him and push it through. I come from a science background — I’ve worked in biotech all my life — but my dad’s a businessman, and I watched him grow a business from a little, 10-by-10-square-foot area to two factories in India. I told Yancy, let’s split it 50/50: you do the mead, I’ll take care of business operations. That’s what we do.
UNCAPPED: Yancy, what made you decide to move from home brewing to focus on mead?
YANCY BODENSTEIN: This one, I’m gonna totally hang on my wife’s shoulders. When I started home brewing, we were expecting our first child. She watched me walk in with a four-pack of 90 Minute and said, “That is not gonna be sustainable. You either need to figure out what other, cheaper beers you want or something else.” Well, once you take the capital investment out, home brewing is actually cheaper. So she said, “Alright, go ahead and give that a go.” Then, after I started adding mead into that, she said, “Alright, fine, you can brew all the beer you want, as long as there’s mead on tap.” I was always refining my process to what she liked. It was interesting. Her tastes have changed over time. Initially, she really liked the sweeter meads, and then I kept on telling her, “Wait — your feedback is six months too late because I started this six months ago. We have to drink through all this first.” Over time, her palate changed and started to appreciate more of the drier side of mead.
Beer is basically an all-day brew session, and then you just step away and let it ferment. Once it’s done fermenting, throw it in a keg for a week, and you’re good to go. Mead, on the other hand, takes about 30 to 45 minutes to make it up, and then you have to wait … and wait … and wait … You have to be committed to it for a long period of time.
Plus, I really like the idea that this is something that has been going on for millennia. Recent archaeological evidence from 7000 BCE [shows there was] fermented honey in clay pots. I think they also found another one that’s from 9000 BCE, so really early on, humans have been diving into a beehive — seems like a great idea to do that — grabbing the honey and fermenting it.
UNCAPPED: I heard that some of your early mead was really bad.
YANCY BODENSTEIN: I don’t know what you’re talking about.
UNCAPPED: How was that first batch of mead you made? Was it drinkable?
YANCY BODENSTEIN: There has only been one batch of mead that I have tossed, and that was a failed experiment to do an oak chocolate mead, and I didn’t use the right kind of chocolate, so unfortunately, that one had to go down the drain.
Early on, because I had no idea what yeast strain I wanted to use or what original gravity I wanted to start out at or anything along those lines, it really was a folding card table in the storage room with one-gallon jugs all over the place — and just taking notes and trial by fire, figuring it out.
