In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with Aubrey Perry, creator of the Crackem craft beer app, which connects craft beer drinkers with local breweries. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Let’s start with just a little about your background. What were you doing before you started your app?
Aubrey Perry: My background is in technology. I’ve done all types of things in the tech field, from development to database management to sales to support, marketing, a little bit of everything, for well over 20 years.
UnCapped: So founding an app wasn’t a stretch for your experience.
Perry: It was a bit of a stretch, because my degree was from 1984 [laughs]. But that’s the thing — technology is always changing, and I like to stay abreast of what’s out there.
I’m in Orlando, and we have a local ale trail here. When I was introduced to craft beer, I thought, why don’t I take advantage by starting to visit some of these breweries. We had a local ale trail map with about 17 breweries on it at the time. You get a stamp at each one and get a prize at the end. I literally got to the last stamp I needed to get, and I lost the map. I wasn’t too happy about that, but that’s what got me started with Crackem. I said, “There’s gotta be a better way to do this,” and it just started out as a side project for me. I started showing it to some of the brewery owners I know, and they were like, “Damn, Aubrey. This is kinda cool.” And it just took off from there.
UnCapped: What was your gateway beer into the world of craft beer?
Perry: Hey, Chris, I’ma tell you. I’m gonna be completely honest with you. I thought it was a fad. I had some friends at work say, “Hey, Aubrey, let’s go to World of Beer and grab some beer.” I’m a big beer drinker, so I didn’t know what to expect, but I’d heard people talking about these IPAs and stuff like that. So I went to World of Beer and looked up at the huge menu and the huge selection they had, and I had no earthly idea what any of that stuff meant. I saw something about a heifer. I saw something about a goose, gooses … and I had no idea. Somebody recommended something — some double dry hop IPA — and I’m like, OK. I took one sip and was like, “This is terrible.” I said, “I don’t see how people like drinking this stuff.” I had friends that were going and visiting breweries and stuff — “Hey, Aubrey, want to go?” No. That’s not gonna work for me.
Then I was sitting at my local bar one day [around 2018], and my bartender said, “All you drink is Miller Lite.” I told her, “I tried this craft stuff. It doesn’t work for me.” And she said, “Well, if I bring you something will you try it?” I said, “Yeah.” Ain’t gonna turn down no free beer. She bought me a few beers and actually taught me — when you look at the menu and see these numbers, this IBU is International Bitterness Unit, so this will determine how bitter your beer is. We started trying a few, and I found something that was low on that scale that had some flavor that I really liked. It was Abita Purple Haze.
UnCapped: That’s a good beer. That was one of my early tries in the craft beer world.
Perry: Yep, that was my gateway. I tried that and was like, “Damn. This is pretty good.” I had a couple of those, thanked her for the education, went home, cracked open a Miller Lite, took a sip and was like, “Oh my God. Is this what I’ve been drinking all these years?”
UnCapped: You just needed someone to steer you in the right direction at first and not throw you straight into the fire.
Perry: Exactly. After that, though, I was more comfortable visiting breweries, because I knew what things were. I knew they weren’t trying to serve me a goose; it was a gose. It wasn’t heifer; it was hefeweizen. I started to experiment with some things, fell for those sours right away, and my palate developed a taste for IPAs and stouts. My beer budget just exploded since then
UnCapped: Have you followed the normal trajectory to become a complete hophead?
Perry: Oh, yeah, of course. I got two beer fridges — one out by the pool and one in the garage. I really, really enjoy craft beer. I enjoy the experience of visiting breweries.
