In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Adam Osborn and Earl Holman at Crooked Crab Brewing in Odenton about the brewery’s expansion, which will include a pizza kitchen. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Earl, who are you? Why do you matter?
Earl Holman: What is my title … everything? Owner, founder, general manager, wearer of many hats.
UnCapped: You should just put that on your card: wearer of many hats. I never see you wear hats though.
Holman: I don’t. I have a small head.
UnCapped: And Adam, what is it you’d say you do here?
Adam Osborn: If you look us up on the internet, my title is Jedi Brewmaster. But, I don’t know — head of production, I guess.
UnCapped: Let’s talk about our collaboration. So, we have a new beer coming out called Dank Farrik. There’s definitely gonna be a spike in Googling “Dank Farrik” whenever you guys post about the release. Do you want to explain what Dank Farrik means?
Osborn: In the world of “Star Wars,” I guess it’s the closest thing to a swear word. Now that they’re owned by Disney, I’m sure everything’s got to be even more child friendly.
UnCapped: Expletive-lite. When you pitched that as a name, I had the same thought that Earl did — that Farrik was the reference to something and Dank was just because we were making an IPA. Do you want to tell everyone what the beer is?
Holman: It’s a New England double IPA. It was a blend of oats and wheat to build the body up, and then we hit it with a couple of relatively new hop products. We’ve been working with the New York Hop Guild, [and] they had a new product that was basically a liquid hop extract — it’s like hop syrup. We’ll add that to the whirlpool, and it super saturates the beer with flavor. And then on top of that, we’re also using a new cryo variety of Nelson, which is one of my favorite hops in the world — and somebody went the extra step to totally blast the flavor into high gear on that. Like, let’s just double the potency. So we’re gonna dry hop with that, which I’m super excited for.
UnCapped: I guess that’s a good thing about us Americans — that no matter how good something is, we feel like we can amp it up some.
Holman: Oh yeah. Dank Farrik, I think you’re on to something! The release date is June 16. Huffy is working on some custom glassware for us that we’ll release on canning day. He pulled some of the artwork off the label, so we’ll have Mr. Dank Farrik on the glass. We’ll have a very limited number of those. He’s in the process of making us our own crab tiki glass chalice, so we can display that here.
UnCapped: The whole thing has been awesome. He’s a huge “Star Wars” nerd, too, so it was great to add in the theme to our three-way collab. And I am by far the least talented leg of this group, so thankfully the rest of you guys brought stuff to the table that’s worthwhile.
Holman: I don’t know what you’re talking about.
UnCapped: So the beer comes out June 16.
Holman: We’ll do an online presale at 10 a.m. and in-house pours and to-go beers start at 2 p.m.
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
