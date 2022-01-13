This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with Cushwa Brewing Co. cofounders Garrett Chambers and Marcus Thomas. They refreshed us on how the Williamsport brewery came to be, gave us all of the details for their amazing anniversary party (which is already sold out), and talked about the craft beer industry in general. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: You have a nice little shindig coming up.
Garrett Chambers: I think for the last few years, we’ve wanted to invite some friends into town and offer beer options and just do something cool to celebrate [our fifth anniversary]. Obviously, the last two years haven’t been super conducive to that. This year, we decided to go ahead and have a little party … with 50-couple breweries sending beer in.
UnCapped: That just proved that you’re from Maryland.
Chambers: What’d I say?
UnCapped: 50-couple.
Chambers: What do other people say? … We have over 52 breweries coming. There’s 53.
UnCapped: I don’t think that’s a Maryland thing; I think that’s a specifically Washington County thing.
Chambers: A hillbilly thing. I’ve lived here my whole life. I picked it up from the locals.
UnCapped: So: 50-couple breweries. Some of the best breweries in the country.
Chambers: Yeah, we’ve been really fortunate to make some friends and build relationships through the years. We’ve poured at quite a few of their parties and anniversaries, so it’s nice to be able to host them for a change.
UnCapped: That’s a trend that I love in craft beer. For two or three years now, when breweries have their anniversaries, instead of making it all about them, they have it almost like a mini beer festival of friends.
Chambers: Yeah, it’s fun. That’s one of the cool things about this industry, and I’m sure other guests have talked about it. We’re all running businesses and trying to do the best we can. For the most part, we all get along really well. There’s a camaraderie between brewery owners and brewers, we all share ideas, we like to brew together, push the envelope sometimes. I think a lot of the collabs come out flashy, but we also have a lot of good discussions when we’re hanging out, around processes and things we can do to improve the quality of our beer and move things forward.
UnCapped: And it’s cool, too, because you get to meet people. It’s an opportunity for people to meet people involved with these breweries that a lot of times they only get access to through trading or if they’re traveling.
Chambers: I think that’s one of the coolest things about having breweries come into town, especially in places like this area. COVID changed [distribution], so we do have a lot of options than we did before. Still, for this party, we’ll get some beers here that have never been here before, from breweries that don’t send beer to Maryland. I’m pumped to drink some of this stuff that’s coming into town.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
