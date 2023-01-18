In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with mixologist and entrepreneur Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien about how she got into bartending, her time on the Netflix series “Drink Masters,” no- and low-alcohol beverages, as well as her business LD Drinks and her ready-to-drink cocktail business Siponey Spritz. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Today we are recording at McClintock Back Bar [in Frederick] with Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien. If you’ve watched “Drink Masters” on Netflix, you’ll know her as LP. I’m very excited to talk to you because I enjoyed that show way more than I thought I would.
Lauren Paylor O’Brien: Amazing! That’s great. That’s exactly what we wanted.
UnCapped: A lot of those reality competition shows are just … they are what they are. But Netflix kept showing it to us [me and my wife], so I think we watched four episodes that night, didn’t go to bed, and of course, we started rooting for you right away because you were from D.C. We wanted the hometown gal to win. So absolutely, congratulations.
O’Brien: Thank you. I appreciate that.
UnCapped: How did you get into bartending?
O’Brien: That’s a longwinded story. I actually moved from the Bronx to D.C. to attend nursing school, but that quickly ended to pursue a career in bartending, naturally. I would frequent a bar called The Passenger, where my best friend worked as a server at the time. I grew up with a family of seven siblings, so I was very accustomed to noisy, chaotic environments, aka bars. I would find myself going there to do homework. I wasn’t ordering anything; I don’t think I was even 21 at the time, so maybe I’d order a chicken sandwich and a Coca-Cola to get me through the night. But can you imagine going to a bar, ordering nothing, and people still being nice to you?
UnCapped: There are very places I can think of where that would happen.
O’Brien: Exactly. So, very naturally, I was like, wow, everyone’s so kind, so nice, so hospitable, and I started to pay a little bit more attention to what they were doing. I was so entranced by what they were doing. It was such a symphony, the way they moved behind the bar, their presence, their knowledge, really embracing themselves very authentically and what they loved about the craft. I went up to the owner one day and was like, “Hey, can I have a job?” Like, I want to do this. This looks amazing.
UnCapped: Watching a true mixologist is entertaining.
UnCapped: Like on the show, watching all these techniques that you wouldn’t think would matter but actually do.
O’Brien: Yeah, and I think [what I liked] about being a part of this series is that we could all really showcase what we do respectively. The traditional term “bartender” has changed so much. I don’t tend bar anymore. I have an event production company, a consulting business, a few dinner series and popups. Natalie [Migliarini, a contestant on the show] is a home bartender. I think having people like her and me and your traditionally defined bartender who’s behind the bar every day was really cool.
UnCapped: We predicted that Natalie would get voted off first.
O’Brien: I was so sad about that! But, you know, she represented.
UnCapped: She was completely set up to fail though.
O’Brien: The thing that’s cool about Natalie is that’s her career. She’s an entrepreneur, a businesswoman [as a cocktail stylist, photographer and recipe developer]. What I hope to see is more representation in that realm. More home bartenders, people who started untraditionally. At the end of the day, we all have a common thread, which is our love for education, showing a consumer something they may not typically be introduced to in the world of drinks. So, yeah, I was really sad she got eliminated first.
UnCapped: It was cool to listen to the thought process behind why certain things were combined, because there are so many times that I read an ingredient list and think, “That sounds repulsive.” And then you try it, and they just work so well together.
O’Brien: Yeah. My focus has always been to pay it forward. People who are up and coming and even my peers, I don’t want to look down at them; I want them up here with me. If I can continue to create programs that very effortlessly allow others to be successful or gain a bit of knowledge, I’m gonna do that.
But I think it’s interesting because we’re in this moment where everyone has the opportunity to share their story, and it’s like, do you know what your story is?
UnCapped: Yeah, a lot of people don’t, or don’t know how to articulate it.
O’Brien: My hope is that there’s a lesson in everything we do, even if it’s a competition on TV. I think the biggest takeaway for me was to focus on that innovation but also storytelling in an authentic way, where we can invite someone in on an experience that they typically otherwise wouldn’t get to be a part of.
