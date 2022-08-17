In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Dancing Gnome Beer owner Andrew Witchey about adding a new location, Kolsch service, drinking while eating and much more. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: When did the doors open at this new location?
Andrew Witchey: We started brewing last summer in July, and we opened the taproom at the tail-end of October.
UnCapped: Had you reopened your old taproom at all?
Witchey: We did. We were hedging it for a long time, partially because of COVID but more because we knew this was coming. The space was primarily done and we were ready to open last spring. The delays were COVID-based. … We started brewing the first week of July, and we anticipated opening the taproom shortly after and it didn’t happen.
UnCapped: Are you still operating the old location?
Witchey: We still brew out of there. Our yeast propagating is all over there, so we do all of our lab work there. Here, we’re brewing three or four times a week; over there, we’re brewing once a month.
UnCapped: Is the plan to keep that forever?
Witchey: Yeah, definitely. ... There was always the idea to turn it into more of a lager-focused or traditional beer-focused bar. I still want to do that. We just can’t get the volume right now to do that comfortably. Eventually, I think we’d like to do that, whether it’s there or somewhere else.
UnCapped: It seems like you’ve really leaned into lagers and slow beer.
Witchey: For sure. The plan was always to. I decided in 2018 we were gonna expand and look for a new location, both production and taproom. It took a long time, but we did it.
UnCapped: Pittsburgh seems to be a little bit behind in the craft beer boom, and I’ve always wondered if that was part of the reason. In Maryland, you can go to just about any store and buy a single, so you can try a bunch of things. Until recently, you had to buy by the case, right?
Witchey: Up until right before the pandemic, there were singles, but you had to be a pub or restaurant. Otherwise, you had to buy cases. There might’ve been some half-case stuff, but most of it was case only.
UnCapped: I don’t know about you, but I would never buy a case of something I hadn’t tried.
Witchey: Definitely not. That’s definitely why there wasn’t much craft distribution. Now, with the reduced laws and being able to sell four-packs pretty much anywhere, as long as you have food available. In New York, a gas station can sell beer. Here, you can’t do that. You have to have, like, a cafe with meals.
UnCapped: So you still can’t have just a beer store here?
Witchey: It would be a distributor. … They can [sell] four-packs, singles, and that really changed things. That created a lot of smaller, craft-focused [distributors]. It’s not this huge warehouse you used to drive into and say, “I want a 30-pack,” and you pay them $30 and leave.
UnCapped: Have you started to distribute more, now that you’re in this location?
Witchey: Definitely. As we were building up this place, we decided what we wanted to focus on was the production side and the taproom experience side. We were self-distributing for a while, and we did very little of it. We signed with a distributor late last year. Primarily we’re in Western Pennsylvania. Every once in a while we’ll do a peppering in Ohio. We very much want to be a local brand that is available everywhere. The taproom is then the place to come and have the more specific Dancing Gnome experience for those who are really nerding out about our beer and what we do.
