This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with Mark Bjornstad, one of the co-founders of Drekker Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota, about how the brewery came to be, where the name came from, their philosophy on beer, and their upcoming hotel and event hall. Following the podcast, Sands asked Foster a litany of random questions. Here are his responses.
UnCapped: Do you wash apples before eating them?
Mark Bjornstad: I always think I should, but I never do.
UnCapped: We’ve had a pretty solid run lately of people who don’t wash them.
Bjornstad: I don’t wash fruits or vegetables but always feel like I should do it.
UnCapped: Who makes the best fast food french fries?
Bjornstad: I feel awful even saying this, but McDonald’s are perfect. They’re perfectly salted, they’re always hot, they’re never over-cooked. I wish somebody else could recreate that, but McDonald’s owns the fries.
UnCapped: Solid answer. What would the title of your biography be?
Bjornstad: My favorite quote ever is from Michael Scott, and it’s “I knew exactly what to do, but in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do.” I think it would be “I Have No Idea What’s Going On.”
UnCapped: What is your biggest pet peeve?
Bjornstad: Punctuality. It was something that was beaten into me as a kid, I think it’s a curse, but I live dying to try to be early for stuff and it just kills me.
UnCapped: I agree. I cannot stand being late, so I hold that self-anxiety onto other people, too. Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Bjornstad: Always a ninja.
UnCapped: What is the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Bjornstad: “Blair Witch Project.” That did something to me. The shaky camera, out in the woods. All the other movies, I could say, OK, this is just a movie, but “Blair Witch Project” really shook me up.
UnCapped: You are the second person to answer “Blair Witch Project.” The first one’s explanation was beforehand he didn’t know it was fake and he had eaten an edible right beforehand.
Bjornstad: Oh God.
UnCapped: That was filmed right near where I am.
Bjornstad: Really? I wouldn’t go out in those woods.
UnCapped: I served a beer to the guy who wrote and directed it.
Bjornstad: Cool.
UnCapped: What’s scarier, clowns or aliens?
Bjornstad: Aliens. There’s that mystery. If they can get their butts here, they have all kinds of ways to kill us and torture us and do experiments on us.
UnCapped: What are you currently watching on TV?
Bjornstad: I’m a big fan of “Succession” right now. I like seeing that family dysfunction stuff.
UnCapped: Name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Bjornstad: I would love to meet Cheech and Chong. I feel like they would be two of the most approachable celebrities, and they’d have the best life advice.
UnCapped: When you play Monopoly, which piece do you choose?
Bjornstad: I always liked the car. I really love that vintage long-hood coup.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
