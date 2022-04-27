In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands and Hazeboiz talk with Ryan Galiotto, founder of Fueled By Hops about what Fueled By Hops is, how it got its start, and upcoming festivals and events. There was also plenty of shenanigans and tomfoolery.
UnCapped: What is Fueled By Hops?
Ryan Galiotto: That’s a good question. It’s one we’ve been trying to answer for about three years now. Essentially we’re a craft beer enthusiast brand. We have a blog, a podcast, a merch store and events.
UnCapped: What started Fueled By Hops?
Galiotto: First, before I answer that question, I have to tell everybody I’m fanboy-ing out right now because I’m the biggest Hazeboiz account fan. I share everything to the Fueled By Hops Instagram. That [stuff] is hilarious. I don’t know where you come up with that stuff, but you’re literally a genius.
Hazeboiz: That’s the nicest thing anybody’s ever said to me on this podcast.
Galiotto: I’m waiting for me to be on it. I want to be on one of those memes. I wanna see what you would come up with. I think it would be hilarious. We were just on Pilsnerish the other day, and my business partner sent me a screenshot and said, “What do you think?” And I was like, “Dude, I’m honored. I love that account.”
UnCapped: The problem with the Fueled By Hops group is there isn’t as much moronic-ness.
Galiotto: We try to filter that out.
UnCapped: It’s a more civil group than most other Facebook beer groups.
Galiotto: That’s where it came from. When I came up in craft beer, I was a quote unquote “hype boy” or whatever you wanna call us. I was a bit of an answer boy.
Hazeboiz: We’ve all been there.
Galiotto: But I loved the whole culture that they had at Pilsnerish. The beer’s good, but I loved the culture the most. I was like, we need some of this on a national scale. At the time, the beer groups were so toxic, for lack of a better term, so I was like, let’s create one that isn’t. And thus, Fueled By Hops was born.
Hazeboiz: I love that story. I hear that type of story with people starting their own beer groups. My beer group, when I first started, was the exact opposite. I had about a hundred [people] around the tristate area who got thrown out of other beer groups, and somehow they all congregated into my beer group. That’s how Hazeboiz was born. So: contrasting stories.
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
