This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with Todd DiMatteo, one of the founders of Good Word Brewing & Public House in Duluth, Georgia. They talked about the founding of the brewery, future plans and craft beer in general, as well as the brewery’s annual Little Beer Festival, which will take place on April 9. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: So, you decided you were going to eliminate the music career path, focus on brewing, and that evolved. What pushed you over the edge to where you were like, yes, this is exactly what I’m going to do — we’re gonna open Good Word?
Todd DiMatteo: The music was a lot of work — meeting with four people, arguing over song structure and stuff like that. It’s fun, but ... having two things to occupy my time, along with my job and my family, it just made sense. I just love the process of brewing. I love the waiting. It’s kind of an adventure. I’m a big home cook as well, so home brewing felt like an extension of cooking. Once the bug bit me, I couldn’t turn back. If I can find something rewarding on the immediate level, and I’m also learning and it’s kind of fun, I’m all in. I guess that’s how I am about everything.
UnCapped: And in brewing, you’re gonna be learning forever. Even though it’s an ancient process and art form, people are still constantly developing new processes and innovating ways of doing things. No matter how long you’re doing it, there are still new things to learn.
DiMatteo: Without a doubt, and that’s probably one of the main drivers for me. I constantly feel like I’m learning. I read a lot of periodicals and books on specific styles and stuff like that. I love it. It keeps me going.
UnCapped: Where did the name Good Word Brewing come from?
DiMatteo: I didn’t really have any partners in the very beginning except for Ryan Skinner. We were pitching all these names — crazy ones and dark ones and bad ones, whatever — and we say “word” a lot in text. We’re kids of the ’80s. I was like, “Let’s call it Word Brewing.” And he was like, “Let’s call it Good Word.”
For us, it implies a larger thing … what you see when you go into an old-world pub or meeting place of likeminded people. It’s like, “What’s the good word?” It’s kind of a nod to tradition. It’s about community. We look at our brewpub as a meeting place for people to celebrate or commiserate. It’s a public house.
I never thought of it being a religious thing, but people ask, if it’s religious? I’m like, no, but we’re fine with whatever you believe — or don’t believe. For us, it didn’t have any affiliation with a football team or a religion but just a common meeting place for different walks of people, sitting and enjoying beer together and talking about whatever they want to talk about.
