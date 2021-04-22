In this episode of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Mike Williams, brand coordinator at Great Lakes Brewing Company, about their newest beer, Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat.
I really like this can. I like the tattoo-inspired artwork. That seems to be a growing trend. When you come up with a label, what is the process for that?
Steve Forman was talking about the process of brewing the beer. We had been done with the label and the name for a couple months already, which is kind of different than how a lot of small brewers operate. For a brewery like us, we have to kind of conceive what this beer is gonna be nine months ahead of time. These guys need a lot of time to actually brew it and perfect it. It did take us a lot of work to figure out what we were gonna go for. We have a portfolio development team, with the CEO, VP of sales, Forman’s on it, various marketing people. So, we knew we wanted to do this low-calorie beer, we’d settled on the wheat beer with fruit, we have a target audience — ideally everybody because it’s a year-round beer that’s distributed everywhere we sell, but we were targeting a little bit of a younger audience, both male and female. All that kind of data helps determine the image we’re going for, and obviously it’s gotta reflect the way the beer’s gonna taste. So, although Steve hadn’t 100% perfected the recipe at that point, we knew the kind of flavor we wanted this beer to have.
There was a target already.
Yeah, exactly. And there’s a lot of work that goes into it and research and discussions amongst the team. It takes all parts of the brewery to make that happen. We settled on the tattoo art. It’s got the flavor callout with the juiciness of the citrus emanating from the orange citrus heart. It’s got that fun banner, so you got that tattoo of the name of your crush, kind of an old-school, retro tattoo. And then the rest of the look, for us, is a little different. It’s a little more stripped down with the white background. A lot of the low-calorie beers have that white background.
And seltzers.
Exactly. One of my favorite things about it is the name, Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat. It doesn’t mention beer or ale or anything like that. There’s a lot of subtle things that went into the development of the brand, based on who we were trying to communicate to.
