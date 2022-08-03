In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands headed to Millvale, Pennsylvania, to talk to Brian Eaton, co-founder of Grist House Craft Brewery, about the history of the brewery, the flooding they had to deal with, the expansion of their current location, and their new production facility that will be in Collier Township in a decommissioned Missile Command Center. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: I usually start every episode with a little bit of your backstory and how Grist House came to be, so what were you doing before Grist House?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription