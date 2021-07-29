In Episode 234 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Jim Bauckman of Grow & Fortify, agriculture consultants who currently manage the Brewers Association of Maryland, the Maryland Wineries Association, and the Maryland Distillers Guild. He ends the podcast with this rapid-fire list of questions. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/ uncapped and learn about Wanderland, a new event set for Aug. 21 that will showcase Maryland-made beer, wine and spirits at Ellicott City’s Shrine of St. Anthony.
Do you wash your apples?
I do. I used to work at Whole Foods, and I learned that they cover apples in a wax, and I don’t like to eat that.
If you could choose one beer style to burn and die, what would it be and why?
That’s really tough. I enjoy a lot of beer styles. If you’re putting my feet to the fire …
Yeah, they’re on the fire.
Anything with marshmallow in it. I just don’t see the need. They tend to just add sweetness and don’t do much else for me.
Flats or drumsticks?
I like both. If I had to pick one to eat every day, it would definitely be flats.
Old Bay or Buffalo?
Buffalo.
Sacrilegious. What is the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
The only movie I’ve ever been afraid of, when I was really young, I watched “Blair Witch” for the first time. I watched it by myself and ended up calling a friend and asking, “What the hell? Is this real?”
Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
I think ninjas would beat pirates.
Whatever.
I mean, Captain Hook was afraid of a crocodile. And he was beaten by the Lost Boys.
He was a fictional character.
Just saying. One of the best represented pirates in all of media.
Blackbeard.
Doesn’t get as much love as Hook.
Best fast-food french fries. Defend your answer.
I’d have to say Burger King. I like the size of the fry, the crisp on the outside, and it tastes like a potato.
What do you always have in your refrigerator?
Definitely beer. Eggs. Um. Sriracha.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People who don’t put the toilet lid down.
Why?
I just feel, appearance wise, it’s less appealing to walk into a room and look into a toilet than it is to see the toilet closed. I really don’t like going into public restrooms where they’re wide open. Maybe that’s part of it. Maybe it feels a little too familiar.
My argument would be if you have kids, they’re really good at knocking things into the toilet.
Oh yeah, my daughter’s turning 4 today, and she’s not having too much trouble with that, but it’s definitely helped to keep things out of the toilet that don’t belong there. Like cats.
What would the title of your biography be?
“Jim, That Tall Guy.”
Is that just how people refer to you?
That’s it.
Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
