UC guinness.jpeg

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Guinness marketing manager Todd Perkins and head brewer Sean Brennan about what is on the horizon with Guinness in Baltimore. They discuss Guinness’ recent announcement that they would be moving the production of Guinness Blonde to another facility, however, the innovation brewery, taproom and restaurant will all remain operational. Here is an excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: Let’s kick off by addressing the elephant in the room. A few months ago, Guinness made what was taken as a huge announcement but misunderstood by many. I think we should set the record straight on what’s happening at this location.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription