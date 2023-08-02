In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Guinness marketing manager Todd Perkins and head brewer Sean Brennan about what is on the horizon with Guinness in Baltimore. They discuss Guinness’ recent announcement that they would be moving the production of Guinness Blonde to another facility, however, the innovation brewery, taproom and restaurant will all remain operational. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Let’s kick off by addressing the elephant in the room. A few months ago, Guinness made what was taken as a huge announcement but misunderstood by many. I think we should set the record straight on what’s happening at this location.
Sean Brennan: As it was announced, the production site for Blonde is closing. It’s moving to third party. We’re still very much involved in the brewing process. Our brewmaster, Peter, is over there handling quality. Really, the main focus is the taproom. That’s what we’ve always been driving on here. Part of us coming to Maryland was innovation, so that’s what we’re gonna keep focusing on, everything we do here at the taproom and enjoying delicious beer with all our fans.
UnCapped: So Guinness is still very much open in Maryland. They’re very much still brewing beer in Maryland — maybe not as much, but it’s still being brewed here. So functionally, what’s happening in this barrel room within the taproom hasn’t changed at all, right?
Brennan: No, not at all. If anything, it’s actually given us a little bit more opportunity to put a lot more focus on different crazy innovations, from beers we’ll probably talk about today to everything we’re doing over the summer. We get to really have fun.
UnCapped: From what I understand, one of the most recent innovations has been beer slushies.
Todd Perkins: That is my expertise. I thought it would just be cool to offer the customer something on a hot, 95-degree day in Maryland. Why not? A beer slushie. It sounds delicious. It’s refreshing.
UnCapped: They are really good. I could’ve sworn though, I remember six or seven years ago when Flying Dog had them at the Maryland Craft Beer Festival, you specifically gave me a ton of crap because I got one and was drinking one.
Perkins: That was Todd six or seven years ago, so let’s put that on him. Todd is a totally different person today. My kids have beat me down.
UnCapped: That does happen. you stop caring about almost everything. As long as there isn’t a little dictator yelling at you about something, then everything else is good.
Brennan: Most of Todd’s life is slushies now.
UnCapped: So the taproom’s still open, the innovation brewery is still there, the huge lawn …
Brennan: Oh yeah, the beer garden’s still out there, we still have celebrations, we still have events, and 20 different beers on at a time.
Perkins: The Arts and Drafts Festival with the Baltimore County Arts Guild was a huge success this year. It was our biggest numbers we’ve seen so far, so that was pretty cool. We have the [fifth] anniversary Aug. 3 to 6, and ofter that, we’re looking at Oktoberfest, and we’re gonna blow that one out this year and have the largest tent we’ve ever had on the lawn. So we’re doing big things.
UnCapped: That’s the anniversary of the grand opening of this building, right?
Perkins: Right. Not the temporary taproom.
UnCapped: So reflecting back, how have the last five years been?
Perkins: Went by really quick, it feels like. Sean and I joke when we look at pictures of ourselves from when we started; we didn’t have gray hairs. I still had hair. It’s been a wild ride. It’s been pretty fun to be a part of it.
UnCapped: A few things have happened in that timeframe. The craft beer industry has completely changed.
Brennan: Yeah, it’s done a whole flip.
UnCapped: It’s gotta be kind of weird still operating, with the decisions that were made then to what’s going on now.
Brennan: Yeah. Slushy beers.
Perkins: No one would have known how the pandemic would have shaken things out. It’s interesting to see how just that has helped mold what we do today.
UnCapped: On a regular basis, it’s still packed here, right?
Perkins: We’re definitely still very busy.
Brennan: We’re busy, so we’ve extended to open on Wednesdays now, too.
Perkins: That’ll probably be probably just through the summer into the fall, then probably in the wintertime we’ll shut that back down to just Thursday through Sunday.
UnCapped: Being able to focus totally on the innovation brewery, are you putting out more beers now, or are you at the same kind of pace?
Brennan: It’s the same pace, [but] we have a couple other brains that had not been on the innovation side … we’ve added other people in, so different thoughts come in, we’re playing with different things, we get forced to figure out a beer for slushies … . It’s been good. The five years have been amazing. We’re coming up on 500 different beers we’ve brewed. We’re still moving.
