In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands met with folks from Guinness Open Gate Brewery — head brewer Sean Brennan, Guinness ambassador Ryan Wagner and brewer Todd Perkins. They talked about their Belgian Wit Bier, which will be their newest regionally available beer and celebrating their 1 millionth customer at the brewery, as well as the taproom they will be opening in Chicago. Following the podcast, Sands asks a litany of odd questions. Here are the responses.
UnCapped: Do you wash apples before eating them?
Todd Perkins: No.
Ryan Wagner: I don’t either.
UnCapped: That’s disgusting. Best fast food french fries. Defend your answer.
Perkins: I’m gonna say Arby’s curly fries. Those things are the jam.
UnCapped: The ones you can get for home are almost as good, too. Throw them in an air fryer.
Wagner: I got two answers for this, because one is not really fast food. Mission BBQ makes a really good french fry, and Five Guys.
UnCapped: What would the title of your biography be?
Perkins: “I Talk Too Much.”
Wagner: That is perfect.
UnCapped: What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Perkins: When people use the word ignorant wrong. It drives me up the wall. I don’t know why.
Wagner: People posting photos with really horrendously dirty beer glassware. I have a tough time with that.
UnCapped: Flats or drumsticks.
Wagner: Flats for me.
Perkins: Both.
UnCapped: Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Perkins: Where is it? Are they on the boat?
UnCapped: Pirates are almost exclusively on boats, so yeah.
Perkins: I’m gonna say the ninja, just because he has the element of surprise.
Wagner: I’m gonna go with pirate.
Perkins: What is he gonna do? Hit him with his hook?
Wagner: It’s not Captain Hook.
Perkins: He’s gotta peg leg. He can’t run!
Wagner: Not all of them have peg legs, Todd. Stop painting them with one brush.
UnCapped: Pirates have cannons.
Perkins: They’re both on the boat. Where is he gonna shoot it?
UnCapped: Followup question. Is Batman a ninja?
Wagner: Yes, he was trained to be a ninja.
Perkins: The Christian Bale one was.
Wagner: I don’t know, but I also struggle to call him a superhero. He just has a lot of money and cool stuff. He’s a crime fighter, not a superhero.
UnCapped: Lot of hot takes by Ryan today.
Wagner: Even Iron Man has a superhero suit. He himself is not a superhero, but the suit makes him one.
UnCapped: You don’t consider the bat suit …
Wagner: It’s not a superhero suit. It’s got ears! Iron Man can shoot with his hand cannons. He can fly. Batman can glide. Anybody can do that with a parachute.
UnCapped: You have strong feelings about this.
Wagner: I enjoy Batman, but man. Yeah. Continue.
UnCapped: What’s scarier: aliens or clowns?
Perkins: Clowns.
Wagner: Yeah, because aliens have the ability to be kind.
Perkins: Like E.T. There’s no such thing as a virtuous clown.
UnCapped: Name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Wagner: I think it’d be awfully fun to have a drink with The Rock.
Perkins: Yeah, that was probably gonna be mine, too. He just seems like a normal dude.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped.
@newspost.com.
