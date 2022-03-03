In this episode of the Uncapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with two “gentlemen” who run popular beer-themed Instagram accounts. Hazeboiz (Rob) is a meme account that pokes fun at some of the absurdity that takes place in craft beer. Lorenzo the Beer Cat (Scott) is the reel king, pairing cats and beer. They talk about the creation of their accounts, craft beer on Instagram and general shenanigans. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: You guys have fans.
Rob: It’s crazy. You met us, we’re regular dudes who drink beer and spend too much time on Instagram, and it’s still kind of bizarre when someone comes up to you and says, “I shared your meme with seven friends.” I’m just like, cool. I’m glad you laughed. That’s the whole point of it. It’s even more weird with Scott because people are sharing pictures of his cats.
Scott: We hang out quite a bit together, especially for beer events, and we have ways of getting out of conversations with people. “Did you hear Hazeboiz is here?” And then I kind just slither away and I’m good.
Rob: We have a very unique buddy system.
UnCapped: You’d mentioned people tell you they share your memes. I have a few ongoing group chats with different brewery owners, and we definitely share your memes around.
Rob: I think it’s funny that it evolved to that point because it started out as a super niche thing with a bunch of local guys. It eventually kinda morphed after a few years to be very much pro-brewery and anti-nonsensical beer scene. I wouldn’t even say anti, but just kind of poking fun at it, because it deserves to have fun poked at it because it’s so ridiculous.
UnCapped: Everything about it invites mockery.
Rob: Right. So that’s the angle I went. The pandemic was hitting, I wasn’t going to my regular job on a regular basis, and I needed to fill a void. I just said to myself, I’m gonna use this little platform that I’ve somehow built to get people to laugh on a daily basis. The rest is history.
Scott: I think you turned your power to good. Breweries might’ve been scared of Rob in the past when he first started, like you didn’t want to end up on the Hazeboiz account. Now the amount of support an account like Hazeboiz has can actually be amazing for a brewery. You’ve definitely used your powers for good.
UnCapped: Did you start Hazeboiz at the beginning of the pandemic?
Rob: No this has been going almost five years now. In a way, I think this is therapy for me to talk about it. My friend Greg and I were hungover one morning in Equilibrium’s parking lot. I had a beer release at, like, 6 a.m., like beer nerds do. I made fun of my friend Joe, who was the breakfast guy at Equilibrium, for the longest time. I’d call him Haze Boy because all he’d drink were hazy beers. Greg said, “We should make a beer group called Haze Boys.” I was like, “I’m doing this right now.”
Scott: That’s how Rob works, just so you know.
Rob: I’ve got one speed and it’s aggressive. So I made this account … and by the end of the release, we had, like, 100 people in the group. In the beginning there were no memes. People just did dumb things, and I filmed it.
To protect account creators’ anonymity, last names have been omitted.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
