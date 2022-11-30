In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands joins Instagram influencers Rob (@hazeboiz) and Scott (@lorenzothebeercat), who bailed him out after the slated guest had to reschedule. They talked about beer geekery, the Bruery’s Reserve Society and Miller High Life. At the end of the podcast, Chris asked his litany of random questions. Here are their responses.
UnCapped: Does a straw have one or two holes?
Scott: It’s got one long hole.
UnCapped: Would you rather hear good news or bad news first?
Scott: I’d definitely go bad news first, too.
UnCapped: If you were a member of the Spice Girls, what would your name be?
Rob: That’s a good one. Maybe Sloppy Spice?
UnCapped: I can see that.
UnCapped: If you drop food on the floor, what is the maximum acceptable amount of time you can still eat it?
Rob: Five seconds if somebody’s around, 10 seconds if nobody’s looking. Depends on when I found it. Is it 10 seconds from when I realized it dropped?
UnCapped: At the movie theater, which armrest is yours?
Rob: You gotta exert dominance, because if you don’t, you’re tucked in the whole time.
UnCapped: How often do you check yourself out in the mirror every day?
Rob: At least three to five times before I go to work in the morning.
Scott: In the morning and again at night. I’ve actually been known to comb my hair before I go to bed, for some reason. My wife has caught me.
UnCapped: Who would play you in a movie about your life?
UnCapped: That is actually a really good [one]. You’ve thought about this before, haven’t you?
Rob: People say I give off Vince Vaughn vibes.
UnCapped: You give strong Vince Vaughn in “Swingers” vibes.
Scott: Going off of that, I would just say Jon Favreau. I’ll be the Mikey to his [Trent].
UnCapped: Who is the real bully, Danny Larusso or Johnny Lawrence?
Scott: It depends. Are we talking old school or new school Karate Kid? Since the new Karate Kids have come out, I’ve been really loving Johnny Lawrence. So, I’d say Danny Larusso.
UnCapped: Is “Diehard” a Christmas movie?
Scott: It takes place during Christmas.
UnCapped: Well, that’s kind of the argument that it’s just a movie that takes place during Christmas.
Scott: When is it acceptable to put up Christmas decorations?
UnCapped: I hate any kind of holiday decorations, so in my mind, it’s never acceptable.
Rob: I’m generally with you.
Scott: How about taking them down? When is the latest you will allow somebody to have [Christmas decorations]. Week after Christmas, week after New Year’s?
Rob: It’s down the week after.
Scott: Oh, wow, you’re strict. Ours will stay until New Year’s Day. It will go up the day after Thanksgiving. Amber is very meticulous. Her biggest pet peeve in life is to see Christmas decorations up in, like, March and April. It drives her crazy.
Rob: Are you a real Christmas tree guy?
Scott: Right now, we’re fake. We built a new house, and I just don’t want anything to do with [real trees]. In my life, I’ve had both.
UnCapped: If you were hiring a plumber, would you hire Mario or Luigi?
Rob: Luigi. Salt of the earth. Doesn’t get all the attention.
Scott: There’s only one correct answer, and it’s Luigi.
UnCapped: That is the correct answer. Is a hot dog a sandwich?
Rob: It’s meat and two pieces of bread.
Scott: It’s not a sandwich.
UnCapped: Is Nickelback actually a good band?
UnCapped: Does pineapple belong on a pizza?
Rob: No. Only sociopaths put pineapple on pizza.
UnCapped: What’s the best color of Starburst?
UnCapped: Pink is the correct answer. I will allow red, though. Is it acceptable to use a gift card on a first date?
Rob: No. You look like you’re poor.
Scott: I’m so far-removed from that. Uh. Yeah. What does she know? What does she care?
Rob: I’m gonna pay with a gift card, but we’re gonna go Dutch on the tip.
UnCapped: Name a famous person you would love to meet?
Rob: I’m a big Ryan Leaf guy right now. I would love to hear this dude’s story.
Scott: I’m sure you can get that. I’ve met some of my favorite baseball players, but the one I’ve never met is Don Mattingly, and I think he boozes, so I think it would be kind of cool to hang with him.
UnCapped: Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Rob: You’re team pirate all the way on this one, and it’s so disgusting.
UnCapped: What is the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Rob: “Titanic” in a theater full of crying teenage girls.
