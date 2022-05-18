In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Hop Farm Brewing Co. founder Matt Gouvens about the history of the brewery, how it has grown over the years, and the craft beer industry in general. We also talked about the Best Brunch Festival that Fueled By Hops will be putting on there over the weekend. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Why the name hop farm? Because I’m looking around, and I don’t quite see a farm.
Matt Gouvens: The origin was hop yard. That was our initial name. My original passion is growing my own everything. My grandfather and great-grandfather were both farmers and loved drinking beer, so I was gonna start growing hops and open a brewery — and both of those are very difficult things to do. So “hop farm” was really taking “hop yard” and growing it into something bigger.
When I started, I had about three acres of hops planted and soon realized that dream of using all local hops was not going to be a reality. Lots of challenges, mostly flavor.
UnCapped: I don’t know what it’s like in Pennsylvania, but in Maryland, it’s a heavily debated topic. Some people firmly believe you can successfully grow hops in Maryland, but a lot of people believe the idea should be given up because they’re not on par with what you can buy from the Pacific Northwest or even New York.
Gouvens: We get some stuff from New York. We work with a local grower here, but oftentimes I find myself thinking, after they’re dried and palletized, this isn’t really up to par.
UnCapped: Were your grandparents’ farms in the area?
Gouvens: They were in Chicago. They grew mostly tomatoes. My great-grandfather grew onions and was very successful at that, sending them to the West Coast. … That’s still in my blood. My parents never let me grow a single vegetable when I was a kid. I got caught senior year of high school growing something else. Currently I have five acres, a little bit of livestock — just some poultry. The main thing I grow for the beer os lime basil, a special type of basil that really tastes like lime without the bitterness.
UnCapped: What were you doing before Hop Farm?
Gouvens: I started as a video editor in an ad agency.
UnCapped: That’s a popular trend in the Pittsburgh beer scene. … It gives you a little bit of a leg up on the marketing aspect.
Gouvens: True, and I do find that those are things I always wanted to have on my plate, but then as an owner operator, you find that there are so many other things on your plate, you have to farm that out. But serendipitously, it ends up that I become the creative director, which was the job I always wanted when I was at the ad agency.
UnCapped: How did you get into craft beer?
Gouvens: My wife got me the [worst] home brew kit ever.
UnCapped: Was it a Mr. Beer or even worse?
Gouvens: It was worse than Mr. Beer.
UnCapped: That’s impressive.
Gouvens: This was off of a website — I don’t know if they still exist — called Red Envelope. It was literally a bag that looked like a malt bag. It had dry malt extract in it, and you added warm water and once it cooled down, you added the yeast and let it go for a week. It was basically brew in a bag.
UnCapped: That’s impressively bad.
Gouvens: I think I was the last one they sold it to. I’d always cooked with my mom. We had this strong Polish background, my mother was a great cook, and I always paid attention to that. I still cook with her and beg her for recipes.
UnCapped: Can you make a good pierogi?
Gouvens: Oh yeah. And a nut roll. That’s yeast-driven, too. So I always had that background, and once I made that beer … it just snowballed from there. Got kicked out of the kitchen, went to the garage. Got kicked me out of the garage, and I said, “Honey, I’m just gonna open my own place then.”
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
